No atheist group is going to push this county sheriff around. He’s Walking Tall - Audio

Sheriff Jody Greene received a threatening letter from an atheist group demanding the removal of a Bible verse from his Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The Freedom From Religion Foundation says the scripture could jeopardize the lives and safety of non-Christians. Remove it or be sued, they warned.

Sheriff Jody Greene joins Shout Out Patriot to discuss whether Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me,” means his deputies won’t provide service non-Christians.

With the threat of an expensive lawsuit looming, Sheriff Greene tells us whether he’ll back down and paint over the hallway Bible verse. The answer? Nope. This sheriff is Walking Tall.

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we give it to them