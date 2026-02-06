A fragmented justice system struggles to keep up as criminals exploit digital walls, encryption, and jurisdictional gaps to evade accountability.

Yes, it is horrifying on a human level. An elderly woman, Nancy Guthrie, disappears. A ransom demand surfaces for the mother of Today Show host Samantha Guthrie. Family members plead publicly for answers. And nearly a week later, investigators are still trying to peel back layers of digital fog.

But the deeper problem is this:

Even in a high-profile case involving a well-known family and intense national attention, law enforcement has acknowledged how difficult it is to trace perpetrators who can hide behind modern digital infrastructure.

That should concern every American.

This is not just a kidnapping problem

What we are watching is the collision of three realities:

First, criminals no longer operate in neat categories. Today’s bad actors blend online deception, cryptocurrency, identity theft, psychological coercion, and real-world violence into a single operation.

Second, our law enforcement system is still largely organized around old silos. Cybercrime here. Financial fraud there. Violent crime somewhere else. When a case crosses all three, response slows, responsibility blurs, and accountability weakens.

Third, criminals know this.

Organized networks now deliberately design crimes to fall between jurisdictions. They use encrypted platforms. They use crypto wallets. They route communications across borders.

And they exploit the fact that no single federal entity truly “owns” this type of hybrid crime from start to finish.

The Guthrie case is not unique. It is simply visible.

The victims are not just the wealthy or famous

While high-profile cases make headlines, most victims are invisible.

Elderly Americans drained of retirement savings.

Parents coerced by fake emergency calls.

Teens trapped in sextortion schemes.

Families bankrupted by impersonation fraud.

In many of these cases, the scam begins online and ends in real harm, sometimes even suicide. Yet victims are often shuffled between agencies, hotlines, and reports that go nowhere.

That is not a failure of effort. It is a failure of structure.

We have a gap, and criminals are exploiting it

The United States does not currently have a centralized authority designed specifically to handle scams and extortion that combine digital deception, financial extraction, and cross-jurisdictional reach.

We have pieces of the puzzle, but no single entity tasked with seeing the whole picture, moving quickly across lanes, and disrupting networks before they escalate.

That gap is now being used as cover.

A solution Congress should be discussing now

This is why Christian Action Network has drafted a proposal called the Federal Anti-Scam Bureau Act.

The idea is straightforward:

Create a centralized bureau within the Department of Justice whose sole job is to coordinate, investigate, and disrupt scam operations that span digital, financial, and physical domains, while working alongside existing agencies, not replacing them.

Such a bureau would:

• Own hybrid scam cases end-to-end

• Track patterns across states and borders

• Target crypto-enabled extortion networks

• Issue real-time public warnings

• Focus on prevention as well as prosecution

This is not about expanding government for its own sake. It is about modernizing public safety to keep pace with modern crime.

Why this matters now

Criminals have already adapted to the digital age.

The question is whether our institutions will.

If even the most visible cases struggle to cut through digital concealment, imagine what happens to victims with no media attention, no connections, and no voice.

This moment calls for something better than outrage and after-the-fact investigations. It calls for structural reform.

We can either keep reacting to crimes designed to exploit our blind spots, or we can close the blind spot.

What you can do

We have shared the Federal Anti-Scam Bureau proposal with Congressional staff as a policy resource. Public pressure matters too.

If you care about protecting families, seniors, and children from crimes that no longer look like yesterday’s fraud, now is the time to speak up, ask questions, and demand solutions that reflect reality.

If you have not already done so…

Please sign our petition to Congress.

Modern crime requires modern coordination.

Silence and fragmentation only help the criminals.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the "Shout Out Patriots" podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding.