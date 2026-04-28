Families Go Nuclear in Tennessee, and the LGBT Community Feels its Heat
$500 Spa Vouchers for Queer Migrants While Boston Is $50M in Debt — Pass the Pepto Bismol Please
Muslim Prayer Room in a Public School?
Is it constitutional?
Apr 28, 2026
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.
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