Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
Muslim Prayer Room in a Public School?
0:00
-11:44

Muslim Prayer Room in a Public School?

Is it constitutional?
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Apr 28, 2026

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