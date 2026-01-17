A monstrous AI powered Bunny chews through America’s power grid while families brace for rising electric bills.

Most Americans flip on a light switch without a second thought.

The lamp glows. The AC kicks in. The fridge hums. Hot water flows.

Electricity feels automatic—reliable, endless, American. But something else is flipping a switch too: something enormous, insatiable, and growing faster than the grid can handle.

Picture the Energizer Bunny.

Now flip it.

Instead of drumming along forever, this bunny is devouring kilowatts like it’s in a sumo match—nonstop, day and night, no breaks.