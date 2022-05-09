Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
‘Ministry of Truth’ is located inside a law enforcement agency for a reason
0:00
-40:51

‘Ministry of Truth’ is located inside a law enforcement agency for a reason

Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
May 09, 2022

With the creation of Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board,” George Orwell’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ has officially arrived in America.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says it will have no power.

But since when does a division inside of a law enforcement department have no power?

I’m Martin Mawyer, your host of Shout Out Patriots. Joining me is Pastor Jason Binder and other Patriot guests.

If the ‘Mistry of Truth’ is listening in, and we hope you are, we have a message for you and all your employees:

“You Can’t Handle the Truth!”

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we’re giving it to them!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture