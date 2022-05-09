‘Ministry of Truth’ is located inside a law enforcement agency for a reason

With the creation of Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board,” George Orwell’s ‘Ministry of Truth’ has officially arrived in America.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says it will have no power.

But since when does a division inside of a law enforcement department have no power?

I’m Martin Mawyer, your host of Shout Out Patriots. Joining me is Pastor Jason Binder and other Patriot guests.

If the ‘Mistry of Truth’ is listening in, and we hope you are, we have a message for you and all your employees:

“You Can’t Handle the Truth!”

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we’re giving it to them!