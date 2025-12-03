Court testimony reveals Meta let sex trafficking accounts violate rules sixteen times before suspension, putting engagement ahead of child safety.

When people talk about protecting kids online, Silicon Valley executives usually picture themselves as the heroes. They give congressional speeches. They release glossy “safety reports.” They hold press events to show how much they care.

But according to newly unsealed testimony, the world’s biggest social media company quietly tolerated one of the evilest crimes imaginable.

Not once. Not twice. But sixteen times!

The unredacted filing from a national child-safety lawsuit reveals that Meta had a policy that allowed accounts to commit the “trafficking of humans for sex” up to sixteen violations before facing suspension.

Only the seventeenth violation triggered action.

This detail did not come from conspiracy theorists or angry parents. It came from Meta’s former head of safety and well-being, speaking under oath.

If a convenience store clerk ignored a shoplifter just once, they would be fired. Meta looked the other way over a dozen times, and only then did they consider doing something.

A system built for engagement, not safety

The testimony gets worse. The former safety leader said Instagram did not even have a clear way for users to report child sexual abuse material. Despite raising the issue repeatedly, she was told it would be too much work to fix and to review reports.

Too much work to stop child predators?

Never too much work to push through paperwork?

And that is the heart of the story. Whenever Meta studied ways to make teens safer, the company repeatedly abandoned the reforms if they hurt engagement numbers.

When you boil it down, the company protected the addictive machinery, not the children caught inside it.

A child-safety crisis created in Silicon Valley

These revelations were revealed in a sweeping lawsuit filed by school districts, attorneys general, and parents who say Big Tech is fueling a youth mental-health crisis by designing platforms that are dangerous by nature.

Meta’s response has been predictable. Their spokesperson called the allegations “misleading” and insisted the company has made “real changes.”

If the testimony is accurate, the “real changes” came far too late, only after the public began asking questions that lawmakers should have asked ten years earlier.

Families have been told again and again that Meta is on their side. They were told the company was working to protect teens, block predators, and reduce harmful content.

Yet behind the curtain, executives were protecting engagement metrics, image filters, and corporate profits.

Children were left unprotected.

Human trafficking was given sixteen warnings.

And Silicon Valley kept cashing in.

