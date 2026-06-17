Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
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I am reminded of a One Minute Mystery from a children's book of the same name. One of the cases involved a known international smuggler, the local border patrol, the fancy luxury car the smuggler was in the habit of driving, and the briefcase in the trunk. The briefcase was found to have a false bottom, and when border patrol agents opened it, they found three glass vials. One had beach sand, a second held molasses, and a third was full of beach glass. Nothing illegal was found, so they were forced to let the smuggler into the country. The head of the border patrol tells this story to the detective featured in the One Minute Mysteries book, and after hearing the account of this smuggler, the detective remarks on how clever the smuggler was. He was actually smuggling in the expensive cars he drove! This could be a case where they smuggle in inactivated viruses until the authorities get used to it and let them enter without a check, but this time it's fully activated viruses. And another deliberate pandemic gets started. America and other nations are being targeted by enemies who use the most subtle means of not only creating panic, but decimating entire populations. This is not a recent practice. When people were moving across the U.S. in the 19th century, if they encountered Native Americans defending their territory, the whites would take blankets that had been used by smallpox victims and not washed, and give them to the Natives. The resulting local epidemic of smallpox would then decimate entire villages, allowing the whites to pass through the land without firing a shot. Germ warfare makes taking over a country a lot easier, and less expensive. This is what we're looking at now.

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