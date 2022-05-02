Liberals want to turn our God-given brains into psycho-babble mush

TV personality Art Linkletter wrote a bestselling book back in 1957 called, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

Over the years, those kids have grown into adults and now say the craziest things!

Martin Mawyer and Pastor Jason Binder, along with other Patriot guests, pull out the Word of God to take on the non-scientific fantasies of the radical left and their views on evolution, gender identity, abortion, climate change (and what’s that?) men having babies?

Stop it! Our brains hurt already!!

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we’re giving it to them!