Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
10h

The shift from gatekept Hollywood to distributed streaming platforms really is the story here. Sheridan's insulation from traditional cancel mechanisms comes down to owning enough IP and audience loyalty that no single platform can make or break him. Same dynamic playing out with podcasters and Substack writers who've built direct audience relationships that bypass editorial gatekeepers entirley.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Martin Mawyer
Doug Schnick's avatar
Doug Schnick
13h

I'd love to see more of this....much more. The reason the left pushes their agendas so hard, is, just like the effect of water on a rock, they slowly wear us down until we accept it. It's time they started accepting the pushback!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Mawyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture