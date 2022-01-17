Patriot Majority Report

Is America heading toward a Civil War? Here’s what we think
Is America heading toward a Civil War? Here’s what we think

Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Jan 17, 2022

Headlines are screaming across the United States that America is heading toward a Civil War. Retired generals, a former U.S. President, and many liberal pundits predict an armed civilian conflict to be just over the horizon.

In this episode of Shout Out Patriots, we take a hard look at whether an impending civil war – or a revolution – has any merit or whether it’s just a wet dream concocted by liberal agitators.

Then again, perhaps it’s already begun!

