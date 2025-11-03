This is an illustrative depiction — but the horror it reflects is real, and happening to Christian families in Nigeria right now.

There’s a strange sort of cowardice growing in American pews: Pray to be swept away, then watch the world burn. The Rapture will fix everything, they say. So why fight now?

Let’s be blunt.

That posture is immoral. It’s unchristian. And it’s painfully ignorant of what Christians are already living through in places like Nigeria — where whole communities have been stalked, slaughtered, and displaced by Islamist militants and roving militias.

This is not a future hypothetical dreamed up by apocalyptic writers. This is happening now.

When the leader of the free world publicly declares he will “prepare for possible action,” orders the Pentagon to plan, and warns that the U.S. could go in “guns-a-blazing” if a sovereign state allows the slaughter of Christians to continue — that is not theater. It’s a global alarm bell.

President Trump has designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” and threatened to cut aid or take action if the killings continue.

Nigeria’s government pushes back, insisting religious tolerance is a cornerstone of its identity and warning any foreign interference must respect its sovereignty.

Yet the facts on the ground are ugly: Boko Haram, ISIS-linked groups, and violent herdsmen conflicts have left countless Christians and their entire communities shattered. Anyone who pretends otherwise is either naive or dishonest.

Here’s the spiritual point:

Revelation speaks to the church about tribulation. But persecution of Christians isn’t only a future chapter written in some distant apocalypse.

John warned us: “This is the last hour; and as you have heard that the antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come.” (1 John 2:18, emphasis added)

The “antichrist” is a spirit — an appetite for power, cruelty, and the persecution of the faithful — and it operates in our day. The question is not whether Christians will suffer someday; it is whether Christians will stand with those who are bleeding now.

Too many American Christians have grown comfortable with spiritual self-preservation — a theology of exit, being caught up “in the clouds.” (1 Thessalonians 4:17)

They say: “The Rapture will take me before the horror begins.”

Tell that to the 16.2 million Christians in sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, who have been driven from their homes by violence and conflict and who now live in displacement camps, says Open Doors.

That position is theologically shallow and morally bankrupt.

The gospel is not an evacuation plan. It is a summons: feed the hungry, bind the wounds, defend the innocent, witness in season and out.

To read Revelation as an excuse to look away from present suffering is to miss the entire point of Christ’s call to “bear one another’s burdens.”

So, what do we do?

First, stop treating persecution like a spectator sport — and stop assuming the Rapture will vacuum us out before the horrors now ravaging Nigeria reach American soil.

Pray — but do not stop at prayer. Learn. Donate to verified relief organizations that work on the ground.

Tell your representatives to use diplomatic pressure and targeted measures to hold accountable those who orchestrate religious violence.

And demand honest reporting: when the media collapses complex, local conflicts into lazy labels (often failing to even mention that the victims in Nigeria are Christians), these brothers and sisters lose a voice, and the righteous lose the facts they need to act.

We are not called to run when Christians are being slaughtered.

We are called to stand, to speak, and to suffer with them if necessary. If you’ve been waiting for the Rapture so you can ignore the world’s pain — get up. The church’s mission isn’t to escape suffering; it’s to enter it with Christ and redeem what can be redeemed.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding.

Follow him on Substack for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.