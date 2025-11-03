Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
Nov 4

In my 53 years of being a Christian, I have fallen into the trap of waiting for the Rapture. The only clue Jesus gave as to when it would occur was after every person on earth had had the chance to hear the Gospel and decide to either accept it or reject it. Mark 13:10. We really need to reach out to those in our neighborhoods to bring them to Christ, and train our church members to evangelize. My church has been going through teaching studies, the current one called "The Night Seasons" by Ron Mehl, and while I agree it helps in Christians' walk of faith, millions are sliding into hell while we're feeding the church instead of the gospel-hungry. We need to accept the fact that the world is not our friend, but we are to live in it, not absorb its values and culture. There's a lot of churches that are in desperate need to have altar calls again; it's been awhile since I last heard one in my church. But then, for various reasons, our numbers have been dropping. Chick Publications has a tract titled "Why No Revival?" and it's the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Martin Mawyer
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Mawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture