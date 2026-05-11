If this were the 1950s, the two men recently arrested in New York would have made national headlines.

Parents would be calling friends, warning neighbors, whispering about a depravity so dark they’d hesitate to even say its name out loud.

And they wouldn’t be far off.

Because what federal authorities are now confirming is not just another criminal case. It is the exposure of something far more organized, far more calculated, and far more dangerous than most Americans are prepared to face.

Two men. Two arrests. That’s the headline.

But today, it barely registers.

No shock. No alarm. Just another passing story in a country that has seen so much darkness, it no longer recognizes it when it’s staring straight back at us.

Satan is never mentioned.

Even though his fingerprints are all over these crimes.

Aaron Corey, known online as “Baggeth,” and Ryan Catello, who allegedly operated under names like “Stabzone” and “Mors,” now face federal charges tied to the exploitation of minors.

On the surface, it looks like what we’ve seen before. Predators are using the internet to target children.

But that’s not what this is.

According to federal investigators, both men are connected to a network known as “764,” which the FBI describes as a transnational network of nihilistic violent extremists that frequently incorporates Satanic ideology and symbolism.

This group doesn’t just exploit children.

It systematically targets them, grooms them, and pulls them into a pipeline of escalating abuse and violence.

That word matters: Pipeline.

It’s built on chaos, with the aim of tearing down moral boundaries and destroying the lives of America’s future, our children.

For months, I’ve been writing about 764 and its ecosystem. These are not isolated crimes, but part of something much larger, a digital underworld that feeds on vulnerability and thrives on pushing boundaries further each time.

And now, law enforcement is beginning to say the same thing out loud.

If you want to understand where this leads, you don’t have to look far.

We’ve already seen cases tied to these networks where children were manipulated, pressured, and ultimately driven into acts of self-harm and even suicide, all orchestrated from behind screens by people they never met in person.

Not bullying. But control.

And if you think the word “control” is too strong, look at what prosecutors say Aaron Corey was actually doing.

According to court filings, this wasn’t a man who stumbled into something by accident.

Investigators say he was actively searching for ways to find children, including checking places where young girls might be, such as playgrounds.

They say he used online platforms where explicit material involving minors was shared, encouraged, and traded.

And it goes further.

Prosecutors allege he used an artificial intelligence tool to generate sexually abusive scenarios involving children and even attempted to justify those acts in written prompts.

And this network is spreading faster than most people realize.

There is another part of this story that rarely gets told.

These networks don’t exist in isolation. They overlap, evolve, and borrow tactics from one another. Groups like 764 have been linked in reporting and research to broader extremist ecosystems that share a common goal, to break down moral boundaries and accelerate societal decay.

That may sound extreme. But…

Look at the evidence.

This is exactly why I wrote When Evil Stops Hiding.

It doesn’t regurgitate the news simply for shock value. It explains it. It connects the dots. It’s a warning no parent wants to read, but every parent needs to understand.

Cases are examined. Groups are named. Patterns are revealed. Methods are exposed.

And the uncomfortable truth is this:

What we’re dealing with is not a series of isolated incidents.

It’s a system.

A system that is learning, adapting, and expanding.

The book draws from court records, federal affidavits, and real investigations, and it arrives at a conclusion these latest arrests only reinforce:

Evil doesn’t hide anymore because it doesn’t have to.

So here we are. Two arrests in New York. And a country barely notices.

That… THAT may be the most alarming part of all.

Because there was a time when something like this would have stopped people in their tracks. It would have sparked outrage, demanded answers, and forced action.

Now, it risks becoming just another headline. Just another story that comes and goes.

But this isn’t going away. Because these arrests don’t show that the system is ending.

They show the system is real.

And if two were caught, the only honest question left is:

How many are still out there, doing the exact same thing tonight?

This Story Doesn’t End Here

What you’ve read here is only the surface.

A glimpse into a network that is far more expansive, far more organized, and far more dangerous than most people realize.

In When Evil Stops Hiding, I go much deeper. Not just into 764, but into the broader system of networks like it, how they operate, how they target children, and how they continue to grow in plain sight.

More importantly, the book lays out what parents can do right now to protect their children, and what our government must do if we are serious about stopping this.

Because understanding this threat is no longer optional

.Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.