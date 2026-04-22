Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
17h

There's a lot of hype about headlines these days, but if this is true, this truly is a bombshell revelation.

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2 replies by Martin Mawyer and others
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
17h

Did you ever take them to court over the defamatory smears they inflicted on you?

If you didn't, then you were part of the broader problem of right wing groups not defending themselves in court, because that is the only way change can be made in real time, it seems.

I really astounds me that so many groups on the right could be so viciously attacked through media warfare, and almost none of them do anything of substance about it.

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1 reply by Martin Mawyer
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