What started as a neighborhood dice game is now being called a violent act

A young woman in Brooklyn does what countless people in cities across America have always done: she posts online, hoping to start a small gaming club.

Ellen Christy, a 30-year-old midwife, wanted to gather women to play Bunco, a family dice game that’s been around since the 1800s. Think Yahtzee, not revolution.

But her simple invitation was greeted with rage.

Locals didn’t say, “No thanks.” They didn’t say, “That’s not my thing.” No—they accused her of colonialism. They branded her innocent attempt to roll the dice with neighbors as an act of violence.

That’s the new rule of our culture: offense is no longer a misunderstanding, or a disagreement, or even rudeness. Offense has been elevated into violence. And once something is labeled violence, the mob believes it deserves retaliation.

Deleting her original Facebook post? That, too, was “colonial violence.” Smiling in a photo with friends? “Genocide.”

One commenter eve…