Once again, Netflix turns a devout Christian legacy into a sermon about sexual identity — proving that in Hollywood, faith is always the villain, and sin is always the victim.

When Netflix released House of Guinness, it sold viewers another glossy “inspired by true events” saga — the kind it’s mastered. Period costumes, candlelit manors, slow-burn intrigue.

But beneath the polish lies a pattern: when Hollywood touches anything Christian, it can’t resist corrupting it.

This time, it’s the Guinness family — the proud Irish dynasty that built its empire on hard work, charity, and faith in God.

But Netflix saw something missing. A secret. A struggle. A sin to sympathize with.

So it invented one.

Enter Arthur Guinness — portrayed as a tormented homosexual forced to hide his desires beneath the weight of family piety.

The show’s emotional center isn’t the building of an empire or the power of faith — it’s the supposed suffering of a gay heir whose story is, according to h…