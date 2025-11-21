This gripping investigative documentary uncovers how extremist Islamic networks inside the United States recruit, convert, and train American citizens for radical causes. Through rare footage, survivor testimony, expert commentary, and evidence from federal investigations, the film exposes the hidden compounds, front groups, and indoctrination pipelines operating on U.S. soil. Homegrown Jihad: The Terrorist Camps Around U.S. reveals how vulnerable individuals are targeted and molded into loyal followers of extremist ideology—and why government agencies and the media have failed to confront this growing national security threat.