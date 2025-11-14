Every few months, some headline erupts out of Hollywood like a toaster fire.

This week’s crisis?

A “Top Secret Actor Blacklist at Paramount.”

Stop the presses.

A blacklist? In Hollywood?

My goodness. Next, they’ll reveal that actors are needy, egotistical, blowhards.

The Daily Mail shouts that insiders have “blown the lid” off this hush-hush list, and people begin scrambling for their wallets like they’re buying front-row seats at the rapture.

Click.

Click.

Click.

Punch in the credit card number.

All for the chance to discover absolutely no names in the article whatsoever.

Not me.

I’m not giving up my morning coffee so a news outlet can buy more office K-Cups.

But if you really want a list?

If you truly crave names?

If you long to know who Hollywood cherishes, protects, elevates, and gently cushions with silk throw pillows?

Forget the blacklist.

Ask for the White List.

The Platinum, Red-Carpet, No-Audition-Necessary, Praise-Be-to-Our-Favored-Ones White List.

Who’s on it?

You already know.

Hollywood doesn’t hide the White List — it broadcasts it.

Just open your eyes and behold:

• Nepo Hierarchy Royalty

Those whose résumés are genetically pre-approved.

• Left-Wing Zealots

Shouting their politics from rooftops, but never from the unemployment line.

• Identity Activists on Demand

The more hashtags, the higher the billing.

• The Devout Congregation of “Christianity Is the Real Villain”

Always welcome. Always working. Always applauded.

The blacklist?

That’s the ghost story.

The White List is the cast list.

It’s who gets the roles.

The magazine covers.

The glowing profiles.

The PR rescues.

The second, third, and fifteenth chance.

Studios deny blacklists because they would make them look authoritarian.

But the White List?

They practically choreograph musical numbers about it.

And here’s the twist nobody writing these panic headlines will admit:

Whether it’s a blacklist or a White List, the public will never see a single official name.

Not now.

Not ever.

Because Hollywood doesn’t put bias into memos.

It puts bias into practice.

So save your money.

Don’t spend a penny to peek behind a paywall promising forbidden names.

Instead, watch who Hollywood keeps placing on pedestals, and you’ll know everything you need to know about who’s “in,” who’s “out,” and who’s sitting comfortably in that velvet-lined throne they call the White List.

Your coffee is better spent keeping you awake — not keeping someone else’s newsroom caffeine-addicted.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. Subscribe for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.