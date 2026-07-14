Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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Federico Hernandez's avatar
Federico Hernandez
1d

AS a republic we must support the electoral college. The loss of that system would almost insure that the dems win every election and that is what they are angling for. Of course.

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James's avatar
James
1d

Hitlery clinton Should be Exicuted For Treason and Sedition against America 🇺🇸 AND Americans Rember Bengazhi

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