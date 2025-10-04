Ever wonder why slapping a “hate group” label on folks feels like it should cost pocket change, not nine figures?

You’re not alone.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) rakes in boatloads of cash every year while churning out those infamous lists that critics call little more than a conservative blacklist.

But what happens to all that dough? Spoiler: it piles up like cordwood in an Alabama barn, fueling gripes that the SPLC is more nonprofit mogul than poverty fighter.

Their latest IRS Form 990 tells the story.

In fiscal year 2023, the SPLC pulled in a cool $129 million in total revenue—$106 million of that from donors convinced they were battling the bogeyman. Fundraising alone consumed $17.4 million, roughly equivalent to the budgets of some small towns.

And the crown jewel?

Their endowment ballooned to $731.9 million by year’s end—bigger than some Ivy League schools’ rainy-day funds. That’s money “set aside for the future,” they say. Skeptics snort: “Future like what, a gold-plated hate…