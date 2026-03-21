Angela Lipps in a Fargo Police Department booking photo after being wrongly identified by facial recognition software and jailed for months for a crime she did not commit.

Imagine this.

You are at home, watching your grandchildren. It is an ordinary day, quiet, routine, and familiar.

Then suddenly, a bang on your front door.

Federal marshals are standing there, guns drawn.

They tell you that you are wanted for bank fraud in North Dakota.

But you have never been to North Dakota. Not once. Not ever.

That is exactly what happened to 50-year-old grandmother Angela Lipps of Elizabethton, Tennessee. And what followed should alarm every American, because this was not just a mistake.

It was a system that never stopped.

It kept churning, burning, and charging until all that was left were the ashes of a former life.

The Arrest That Should Never Have Happened

In the summer of 2025, U.S. Marshals arrested Lipps at gunpoint while she was babysitting four young children.

She was booked into a Tennessee jail as a fugitive.

The charges were serious. Multiple counts of identity theft and fraud tied to a string of bank withdrawals in Fargo, North Dakota.

But Lipps had never even been in the state.

Not for a visit. Not for a day trip. Not even passing through.

The “evidence” that placed her there was not a witness, not fingerprints, not DNA.

It was facial recognition software.

When a “Lead” Becomes a Conclusion

Police in Fargo had been investigating fraud cases from April and May of that year. Surveillance footage showed a woman using a fake military ID to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars.

Investigators ran the footage through facial recognition. The system returned a match: Angela Lipps.

That should have been nothing more than the start of an investigation.

Instead, it was treated as irrefutable evidence of the criminal.

A detective compared Lipps’ driver’s license and social media photos to the suspect and concluded she was the same person based on facial features, body type, and hairstyle.

Those pixels became gospel. Lipps was guilty. And that conclusion led to a warrant. And that warrant brought armed federal agents to her front door.

No One Asked the Simplest Question

At any point, someone could have stopped and asked a basic question.

Was she even in North Dakota when the crimes occurred?

No one did.

Bank records later showed that while the fraud was happening in Fargo, Lipps was in Tennessee, buying cigarettes and depositing Social Security checks.

More than 1,200 miles away.

The truth was not hidden. It was never checked because police believed an AI image couldn’t possibly mis-identify someone.

108 Days and More

After her arrest, Lipps sat in a Tennessee jail for 108 days without bail. Extradited to North Dakota, she spent another two months detained, totaling nearly six months behind bars for a crime she couldn’t possibly have committed.

She was trapped in a system like a runaway locomotive.

In North Dakota, her attorney obtained the Tennessee bank records, which quickly proved what should have been obvious from the beginning.

Being more than a thousand miles away, she could not have committed the crimes.

The case collapsed into ashes, but those ashes also rained down on Angela Lipps.

Released. And Left Behind.

On Christmas Eve, Angela Lipps was finally released from a jail in Fargo.

Unfortunately, she had no money. No coat. No way home. And she was in a city she had never visited before.

Local defense attorneys helped her with a hotel room and food. A nonprofit eventually helped her return to Tennessee.

But by then, the damage was done.

After months in jail, she had lost her home, her car, and even her dog.

And according to reports, no one from the police department has apologized.

The AI Didn’t Jail Her. But Everything That Followed Did.

It would be easy to blame this on artificial intelligence.

But the deeper problem is more unsettling.

The AI made a suggestion.

Everything that followed, the identification, the warrant, the arrest, the detention, the extradition, was done by people.

At no point did the system pause long enough to verify the most basic facts.

At no point did someone say, “Let’s make sure we have the right person before we take away her freedom.”

Because if they had, they would have had to ask what it would cost to be wrong. Her home? Her car? Her dog? Her life as she knew it?

This Has Happened Before

Angela Lipps is not alone. This is at least one of nine documented U.S. cases of wrongful arrests based on facial recognition.

In 2020, Robert Williams was wrongfully arrested in Detroit after facial recognition software misidentified him in a theft case. The city later paid him $300,000 and changed its policies.

The pattern is becoming clear.

Facial recognition is not being treated as a tool. It is being treated as irrefutable evidence.

A System That Doesn’t Know How to Doubt Itself

What this case reveals is something bigger than a single error.

We are entering a world where algorithms do not just assist decisions. They begin them.

And once a system begins moving based on that output, it can be very difficult to stop.

There are no natural pauses. No built-in skepticism. No moment where the system forces itself to ask, “What if this is wrong?”

For nearly six months, an innocent woman sat in jail because no one asked that question.

The Question We Should All Be Asking

Technology will continue to advance. Facial recognition will improve. AI systems will become more powerful.

That is not the real issue.

The real question is this:

What safeguards exist between an algorithm’s suggestion and a life-altering decision?

Because in this case, none

worked.

An algorithm made a suggestion. Authorities took it as fact.

This isn’t just a tech glitch—it’s a betrayal of the fundamental American principle that no one should lose their liberty without real evidence and a fair chance to prove innocence.

Is This Really Over?

As of this writing, the Fargo Mayor and Police Department both maintain that Lipps remains a “person of interest,” asserting that charges could technically be refiled.

She is left with nothing: no home, no car, and not even her beloved dog to provide comfort. She must now attempt to navigate a society that has seen her arrested and jailed for nearly six months, all while remaining tethered to a crime that—logically and geographically—defies the laws of physics and common sense.

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.