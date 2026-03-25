Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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Michele Fritchie's avatar
Michele Fritchie
3h

As if the "silent phone call" wasn't bad enough! I mean, of course we can contact our friends and loved ones and ask if they sent this before clicking, but I have a gitchy feeling that the other end may have not only already hacked your contacts list, but when you call them, they'll create a voice like theirs to assure you yes, they did send you that text. I don't use X anyway.

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