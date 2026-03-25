Once an account is taken, it becomes a channel, sending messages under a name people already trust.

Overview: This isn’t a story you should skim or set aside. Because the next message you receive from a trust friend may not be from them at all. This article isn’t about a stolen password. It’s about the hijacking of the American voice. A digital Trojan horse where trusted accounts are being turned into involuntary mouthpieces, carrying messages they never wrote, to audiences that never question them.

Imagine the voice of every credible influencer, media commentator, lawmaker—even heads of law enforcement—all sending messages to your inbox saying the same thing.

And not just any “same thing,” but a message designed to pull you into their political, moral, religious, or cultural thinking. Your heroes, trusted voices, family members, perhaps even your pastor, are all trying to convince you to take on a new belief, a new opinion—a message so alien that you never thought all your friends and trusted voices could ever share it together.

You feel the nudge to agree. You don’t want to be left in the cold or make enemies of friends and family. And you can’t bear the thought of having to turn a proverbial cold shoulder on the heroes you’ve grown to love.

Fantasy, right?

Not so. Not so at all.

Let’s Take a Pause. Why?

Because this is a dramatic moment. It is a moment that no one, inside or outside the tech world, is talking about, but it should be shouted from the rooftops. So, let me explain this clearly so there is no room for confusion.

What we are seeing developed from the Dark Web are sinister players who want to change the world through private messaging. If you don’t have X (formerly Twitter), you probably don’t have a clue what that means.

But it’s like a friend texting your phone.

You recognize the name immediately. It’s someone you trust. Someone you think highly of. You’re ready to read what they have to say, and you’re not questioning it.

In your mind, there’s no doubt who you’re talking to.

But you’re not.

The message feels right. The account looks right. It even carries his picture, the one that tells you it’s really him.

Except it isn’t.

The Three-Stage Heist

In the wings of this “trusted friend” are three scams you’re never going to see coming.

First, he is going to steal your identity by asking you to “vote for him” for an achievement award. He’ll give you a link. You’ll do it—it’s a simple request from a friend, a father, or a pastor. You aren’t going to say no. You click, you fill out the form, you sign off.

Then you find someone has just stolen your account. How do you know? Because your sister-in-law just got a message from you asking her to “vote for you.” The hacker has hijacked your contacts and is now sending messages to your entire network… under your name.

The Far-Reaching Sinister Plot: Repurposing the Soul

This is where it turns from a scam into a weapon.

Later, you find out that “you” are sending messages to friends saying you now support gun control—or that you no longer support it. The hackers send what they want, under your name, your account, and your photo.

Now imagine this scenario multiplying from your sister-in-law to her co-worker. On and on and on. The hacker creates a network first in the hundreds, then thousands, then millions—sending out the same politically or culturally charged message to change how the world thinks on highly contested issues.

The Systemic Failure

While platforms like Meta claim to be deploying AI to catch these “behavioral shifts,” X has remained largely reactive. They aren’t just failing to protect your password; they are failing to protect the integrity of the national conversation.

They are allowing ghost ships to sail under the flags of our most trusted leaders, firing on their own fleets while the admirals are locked in the brig.

The New Reality

We have to stop thinking of this as “losing an account.” We are seeing the systematic harvesting of credibility.

When the platform fails to intervene, and followers fail to see the mask, it’s no longer about a hijacked account. It’s about identity theft leading to worldwide propaganda.

The real danger isn’t that accounts are being stolen. It’s that once they are, they keep speaking, and people keep listening, never realizing the voice is no longer real.

Leave a comment

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.