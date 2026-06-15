If you are reading this because your life no longer makes sense, I want to begin by telling you something I wish someone had told me years ago:

You are not necessarily lost.

I know that sounds strange, because when life stops making sense, the first thing most of us assume is that we must have done something wrong. We replay old decisions in our minds. We revisit conversations.

We wonder whether we ignored God somewhere back at the last intersection and have been driving in the wrong direction ever since.

That feeling can become exhausting.

You begin praying less because you fear hearing nothing in return. Or worse, you become afraid of making another decision because what if this one is wrong too? You start waiting for certainty before moving forward, and before long, life feels suspended between fear and hesitation.

I know that feeling because I’ve lived through seasons where I wanted answers more than anything else.

I wasn’t looking for comfort or strength alone. I wanted answers. Directions.

I wanted God to explain what decisions I should make.

We’ve all been there, wanting to know where things were going before taking another step. We see doors close and can’t find another one to open.

But over time, I began to realize something uncomfortable. What I wanted more than anything else was to find a way to steer on a darkened road.

I wanted high beams. I wanted to see the whole road.

And maybe that’s where my thinking began to change.

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One evening, I was driving, and it struck me how strange it is that we never complain about not being able to see beyond the road in front of us. We accept that only a small piece of the asphalt is illuminated at any given time. We do not pull over and stop because the destination isn’t visible.

Yet with God, we expect to see every turn, every caution sign, and every upcoming roadblock.

We want a map in our heads and, more than that, guarantees.

In fact, we want to know the destination before we agree to begin the trip. And if God just laid out the hazardous roads before starting the engine, that would be even better.

But that is not how faith works.

When I look through Scripture, I don’t see many people receiving complete roadmaps. That’s good, right? Imagine the Israelites seeing that they would need to cross the Red Sea after leaving Egypt.

Abraham had no idea where God was taking him, just “Get thee out of thy country….unto a land I will shew thee.” (Gen. 12:1-3)

The disciples followed Jesus long before they understood where He was going.

Again and again, God seems to only give us enough light and a road to move forward.

And that’s not accidental. Because maybe trust in God grows when we take a step without knowing everything.

Maybe the relationship deepens when we discover God was with us on roads that made no sense at the time.

That doesn’t mean we stop thinking. It doesn’t mean every impression in our minds is divine guidance. It doesn’t mean wisdom and planning no longer matter.

But I have learned something that has become important to me.

Walk faithfully with incomplete information and trust God to govern more than your precision.

That sentence has become an anchor for me.

Because it means I do not have to believe that one imperfect decision ruins my future. It means God is not standing over my shoulder judging every missed turn.

His “reroute” directions are more trustworthy than Google Maps. And we don’t have to worry about being led toward an unfinished bridge.

God is greater than our confusion, wiser than our calculations, and more capable of leading than our understanding.

And if you are in a season where nothing makes sense, maybe the question isn’t, “What is the final destination?”

Maybe the better question is: “What road can I faithfully see right now?”

Take that road. Take the next step. Do the next thing you know to do. Not because you understand everything. But because faith rarely begins with understanding.

More often, understanding comes while moving.

And before I close, I want to leave you with something unexpected.

When we are driving in the dark, we crave data. We want metrics to prove we are on the right track.

I recently worked on a song called Chasing Numbers that explores this exact trap.

At first, it sounds like a song about social media, followers, and measuring life through visible results.

Yet it’s deeper than that. It’s about human desire to crave instant approval for every decision and action we take, whether chasing a Dream, Chasing Numbers, or chasing God’s Approval.

Here’s the bottom line: The only number that matters is John 3:16. Once we have that number, we can trust that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose. (Ro. 8:28)

Chasing Numbers can be found in our Music Vault, where you can freely download this and other songs from our catalog.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.