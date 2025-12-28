n a restless age, the youngest generation is finding its way back to something older, steadier, and still open.

For years, we were told the same story.

Young people were leaving the church. Faith was fading. Christianity was on life support in America. Each new generation was supposedly more secular, more detached, and less interested in God than the one before it.

That narrative just collapsed.

New research from Barna Group reveals something few expected and almost no one in the mainstream media wants to emphasize.

Gen Z now leads the nation in church attendance.

Let that sink in.

Not Baby Boomers.

Not Gen X.

Not even Millennials.

Gen Z.

A Quiet Reversal No One Saw Coming

According to Barna’s latest State of the Church findings, Gen Z adults are attending church more frequently than any other adult generation in America. This marks a complete reversal of decades of trend lines where older Americans consistently outpaced younger ones in religious participation.

Barna researchers call it a “generational reversal,” and that phrase matters. It means the assumptions driving countless academic papers, media narratives, and cultural talking points are no longer holding.

Young adults are not drifting away.

They are showing up.

The data is clear. The reasons behind it are even more revealing.