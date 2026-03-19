Geert Wilders - Warning to the West

They tried to ignore him. They tried to silence him. But the warning never went away.

In 2008, Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders released a short film called Fitna. It was explosive. Not because of production value, but because of what it dared to say out loud. It connected ideology to violence in a way that many in the West refused to confront.

The backlash was immediate. Governments condemned it. Media outlets dismissed it. And yet, the questions it raised never disappeared.

This documentary revisits that warning.

Through firsthand accounts, historical context, and the words of Wilders himself, we examine a growing ideological conflict that many leaders still hesitate to name. What happens when an idea is allowed to spread without challenge? What happens when fear of offense outweighs the duty to confront truth?

This is not just about one film. It is about what the West chose to hear, and what it chose to ignore.

Because denial is not a strategy.

And the consequences of ignoring a warning do not stay in the past.