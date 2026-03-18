Isabelle Valdez (L) and Lois Lippert (R) were arrested for plotting to murder a classmate to celebrate Adam Lanza.

Quick overview: Two 14- and 15-year-old Florida girls at Lake Brantley High School were arrested for plotting to slit a classmate’s throat, drink his blood, and “resurrect” Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza. They laughed about it in the police car and planned to post the photos in the True Crime Community.

On January 22, 2026, two teenage girls in Altamonte Springs, Florida—14-year-old Lois Lippert and 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez (who identifies as male)—were arrested after a fellow student used the FortifyFL app to report their plan.

The target: a male classmate who “looked like Adam Lanza.”

The method: push him into a school bathroom stall, slit his throat with a 12-inch knife (which Lippert had helped sharpen), drink his blood in a “blood ritual” to forge a supernatural bond with Lanza, then share photos of the crime in the True Crime Community (TCC).

The TCC, which on the surface appears to be a true crime fan community, is not unlike more extreme groups like 764, where admiration for killers is reinforced and can develop into a desire to become one.

They even packed flowers for the victim’s “funeral,” gloves, cigarettes, and an apology note to their parents.

This wasn’t a horror movie script. It was real.

And when police put them in the back of the cruiser, the girls didn’t cry. They laughed.

For 30 minutes, they giggled about mugshot makeup, joked they might end up in the same jail (“Yay!”), role-played as Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold (complete with antisemitic slurs and sexual references), and casually discussed posting the murder photos in the TCC so the sadistic community would celebrate them.