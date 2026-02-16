One face. Four domains. When your AI twin handles your social life, travel, finances, and email, are you gaining leverage or placing a bet?

What if everyone got an AI twin brother or sister overnight?

Apparently, the future has arrived. Not the flying cars future. Not the silver jumpsuit future. But the one nobody saw coming!

A company just shelled out $70 million, the price of a pro sports franchise, for the domain AI.com. That’s right. Seventy million bucks for a name.

The buyer? Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. He says AI.com will power a new generation of personal AI agents.

He wants to give you your very own “personal AI agent.”

An agent.

That sounds impressive. I’ve never had one. Not for speaking. Not for writing. Not even when I briefly dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player back in 1965.

But now I can have an AI one.

From what we’re told, this digital assistant will send messages for you, build projects for you, trade stocks for you, and even update your dating profile.

Let that “magic” sink in.

Your future self (or twin) can flirt for you. Yes, you can outsource the perfect pickup line to someone who never blushes when sauntering up to the girl or guy.

What Exactly Is an AI Agent? And What Could Go Wrong?

If you’re like most people, when you hear “AI agent” you picture one of three things:

· A robot with glowing blue eyes

· A character from a spy movie

· Something your grandson understands but you don’t

In plain English, an AI agent is software that does things on your behalf, just like YOU would.

I’m not talking about tools that make suggestions or hand you a rough draft you have to spend hours fixing.

This thing does it exactly as you would, sometimes better than you would on a tired Tuesday.

Heck, that’s more than a twin. That’s a mirror version of yourself, one that never forgets, never hesitates, never second-guesses.

Instead of saying, “Here’s a possible email reply,” it just sends the email, because it knows your digital DNA.

Instead of saying, “Here’s a stock you might consider,” it executes the trade without even asking.

Instead of saying, “Here’s a witty response to that Facebook comment,” it posts it…and you find out later when someone likes it. In other words, it becomes… you.

Or at least a very convincing imitation, one that might eventually fool even you.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, your digital twin might send a salacious email to someone it thinks you love, and you find out about it after a vexatious response.

Or it might “helpfully” post a reply on social media that sounds just like you... but it doesn’t know the reader is like Sheldon Cooper and doesn’t understand sarcasm.

These are not far-fetched hypotheticals.

They’re the logical next step when software starts acting exactly like us, but without the hesitation, context, or second thoughts we humans usually bring to the table.

The Digital Mini-Me. How Does it Work?

Imagine someone fed all your emails, texts, speeches, shopping habits, and search history into a system.

The AI studies how you think.

How you phrase things. When you get sarcastic. When you get serious. When you get irritated.

Then it predicts what you would say next.

If it gets it right 80 percent of the time, most people will not notice the difference.

Your friends will say, “That sounds just like you.”

Which is comforting, but also mildly unsettling.

Because now there are two of you:

The one sitting in a chair is reading this. And the one negotiating your cable bill while you make coffee.

The Appeal Is Obvious

Let me be honest.

There are days when I would happily delegate:

• Inbox management

• Calendar wrangling

• Scheduling headaches

• The tenth email explaining the same thing

If a digital twin can handle the routine tasks, that feels like freedom.

We’re all tired and overloaded.

Some of us remember the old days when Dad would bark, “Change the TV channel to 5,” while he stayed comfortably stretched out on the couch. We’d moan but slavishly comply (or else). And we secretly longed for the day when we could bark orders at somebody else.

Now we can. A willing servant who’s available 24/7, never sleeps, never calls in sick, and best of all, never moans or gripes (or else).

The idea of a tireless assistant that never complains sounds empowering, downright liberating, and truly unshackling.

But here’s where the story gets interesting.

When Convenience Becomes Identity

At first, the AI just drafts emails.

Then it sends them.

Then it negotiates contracts.

Then it makes financial decisions.

Then it filters what information reaches you.

Now your “self” is being outsourced. You exist in three places:

In your body On your screen Inside an algorithm

And the algorithm might already be doing more of the talking than you are.

That is not science fiction. That is simply autonomy added to software.

The thing that bothers me most is the horror of someone saying, “Hey, thanks for that email. You truly lifted my spirits. I told my wife and she agrees. Let’s do it.”

And I stand there dumbfounded, because I have no idea what he’s talking about.

What did my mini-me just promise? Where’s the playback button? Why didn’t this one land in his Spam folder, never to be seen?

The Question Nobody Is Asking

If millions of people have AI twins:

· Who updates them?

· Who trains them?

· Who defines what they are allowed to say?

· Who decides what they are not allowed to say?

I’ll tell you who: A 22-year-old Stanford grad with a pronoun who thinks the Constitution is a problem.

If your digital twin suddenly changes a message or refuses to send it because it violates some “policy,” is that still you speaking?

Or is that young corporate liberal tech buried in the algorithm speaking through you with a pugnacious dose of censorship and so-called “viewpoint neutrality”?

We tend to focus on convenience. But your AI twin may be focused on messaging.

The “inside” rules matter.

And if you find yourself double-checking and triple-checking what your AI twin writes, posts, manages, and signals, perhaps “helpfulness” starts to look less like a blessing and more like a liability.

The invisible boundaries are not so invisible when your AI twin books a flight with a five-minute connection in a terminal at the opposite end of the airport, because “safety policy” said so.

A Lighthearted Thought, With a Serious Edge

I joke about my AI twin answering emails faster than I do.

But here is the deeper question:

At what point do we stop using tools and start being represented by them?

There is nothing inherently evil about automation.

But there is something profound about outsourcing judgment.

A calculator can help you subtract numbers.

An AI agent can strip you of your dignity, your finances, your self-worth, and your friends.

Convenience is a tempting trade, but your judgment is the key.

Let’s make sure we are the ones sitting in the chair and doing the talking before your cousin wants to know why you sent a Happy Birthday email to his child who died a month ago.

Remember. An AI agent is a “what,” not a “who.”

Let’s pray, think together, and never outsource your soul.

Leave a comment

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.