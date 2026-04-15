Over the course of this series, a pattern has emerged.

Not from speculation. Not from outside commentary.

But from the Department of Justice’s own internal review.

Piece by piece, the report has outlined concerns about how the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act was enforced during the Biden administration, raising questions about whether federal power was applied evenly, or whether it was used in a way that favored one side of a deeply divided national issue.

Now, the question is no longer simply what happened.

The question is what happens next.

A Pattern That Cannot Be Ignored

The findings, taken together, are not minor.

Disparities in sentencing between pro-life and pro-abortion defendants

Cases elevated to federal prosecution that ended in acquittal

Allegations of monitoring and tracking of pro-life activists

Concerns about evidence handling and fairness in court

Questions about bias during jury selection

Each of these issues, on its own, would merit attention.

Together, they form something more.

They suggest a system that, at least in this area, may not have operated with the neutrality Americans expect from their justice system.

What Internal Communications Reveal

The report does more than describe outcomes.

It also sheds light on how decisions may have been shaped.

Investigators reviewed hundreds of thousands of internal communications, including emails between DOJ officials and outside advocacy organizations.

Those communications show ongoing coordination, including instances in which DOJ personnel helped connect abortion organizations with federal contacts and discussed providing support for grant applications tied to training and threat-monitoring efforts.

In one exchange, a DOJ official agreed to serve as a reference for a funding proposal and later indicated a willingness to provide a formal statement on DOJ letterhead. The report also notes that although an ethics review was suggested, there is no record that it ever took place.

These details do not stand alone.

They reinforce a broader concern raised throughout the report, that federal authorities may not have been operating at a distance from advocacy, but in closer alignment than many would expect.

An Uneven Application of a Neutral Law

The FACE Act was designed to be viewpoint-neutral.

It protects access to abortion clinics. It also protects pregnancy resource centers and places of worship.

The law itself does not distinguish between pro-life and pro-abortion Americans.

But the report suggests that enforcement may have.

When prosecutions, sentencing, and coordination all appear to move in one direction, the issue becomes difficult to dismiss as a coincidence.

The question becomes whether neutrality was maintained.

What Has Already Changed

In response to these findings, the DOJ states that changes are already underway.

New guidance limits FACE Act prosecutions to cases involving serious aggravating factors or extraordinary circumstances. Some previously filed cases have been dismissed, and internal personnel actions have been taken, though the details of those actions have not been made public.

These steps suggest recognition that something needed to be addressed.

But they do not fully resolve the issue.

The Question of Accountability

Policy changes look forward.

Accountability looks backward.

If the findings in this report are accurate, then key decisions were made at multiple levels:

Decisions to prioritize certain cases

Decisions to pursue federal charges

Decisions about how the evidence was handled

Decisions about how outside organizations were engaged

The question now is whether those decisions will be examined more closely and whether those responsible will be held accountable.

Because without accountability, reforms risk being temporary.

Restoring Trust

The justice system depends on public trust.

That trust is not built on outcomes alone, but on the belief that the process is fair, consistent, and impartial.

When that belief is weakened, it affects more than a single issue or a single group.

It affects confidence in the system as a whole.

Restoring that trust requires more than policy adjustments.

It requires transparency, clarity, and a demonstrated commitment to equal justice under law.

The Role of the Public

Reports like this do not exist in isolation.

They enter a broader national conversation.

What happens next will not be determined solely inside the Department of Justice.

It will also be shaped by how the public, lawmakers, and institutions respond.

Will there be further investigation?

Will there be hearings or additional disclosures?

Will these findings lead to lasting changes in how federal authority is exercised?

Those questions remain open.

The End of One Review—The Beginning of Another

This series has examined what the DOJ says it found.

The disparities. The cases. The communications. The patterns.

But the report itself is not the final word.

It is the beginning of a larger examination.

In a system built on the rule of law, the appearance of imbalance cannot be ignored.

It must be addressed.

And if necessary, corrected.

A Final Thought

Equal justice under law is not a slogan.

It is a standard.

And standards matter most when they are tested.

If the findings in this report are accurate, then that standard has been tested.

What happens next will determine whether it is restored.

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.