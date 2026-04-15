If the law is applied unevenly, it ceases to be a shield of justice and becomes something else entirely.

According to the Department of Justice’s own internal review, that is precisely what may have happened in the enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, known as the FACE Act.

In its findings, the DOJ states that during the Biden administration, enforcement decisions reflected a pattern that raises serious concerns about fairness and equal protection under the law.

At the center of those concerns is a simple but powerful question:

Were pro-life Americans treated more harshly than their pro-abortion counterparts?

A Measurable Disparity

Unlike many allegations in political debates, this one is backed by numbers.

According to the DOJ report, federal prosecutors sought significantly longer prison sentences for pro-life defendants than for pro-abortion defendants.

Average sentence requested for pro-life defendants: approximately 26.8 months

Average sentence requested for pro-abortion defendants: approximately 12.3 months

The disparity did not end there.

Actual sentences imposed by courts followed a similar pattern:

Pro-life defendants received around 14 months on average

Pro-abortion defendants received around 3 months on average

Numbers alone do not explain intent. But they do reveal patterns, and this pattern is difficult to ignore.

Charging Decisions Tell the Same Story

Sentencing is only part of the equation.

The report also points to differences in how cases were brought in the first place.

According to the findings, the DOJ appeared to prioritize prosecutions involving abortion clinics, while incidents involving pregnancy resource centers and churches were less frequently pursued with the same level of urgency or intensity.

That matters, because the FACE Act is written to protect both.

It does not distinguish between pro-life and pro-abortion targets. It is supposed to apply equally to all.

Yet the report suggests that, in practice, it did not.

A Question of Equal Justice

When one group consistently faces more aggressive prosecution, higher sentencing requests, and longer prison terms, it raises a fundamental issue.

Equal justice under law is not simply a principle. It is the foundation of public trust in the legal system.

If Americans begin to believe that justice depends on their political or religious views, that trust erodes quickly.

The DOJ’s own findings suggest that this erosion may already be underway.

Context Matters—but So Does Consistency

Supporters of aggressive enforcement might argue that each case is unique, that sentencing reflects individual circumstances, and that prosecutors act based on the facts before them.

That is true, to a point.

But when disparities appear consistently across multiple cases, they become harder to explain as a coincidence.

The report does not claim that every decision was improper. Instead, it presents a pattern of outcomes that, taken together, suggest a broader imbalance.

And patterns, in law enforcement, are often more revealing than any single case.

The Broader Implication

This is not just about sentencing statistics or charging decisions.

It is about whether the federal government applied its authority in a way that treated Americans differently based on their beliefs.

The FACE Act was intended to protect access and prevent violence, not to become a tool that amplifies one side of a national debate while suppressing the other.

If the report’s findings are accurate, then what was meant to be a neutral law may have been used in a way that was anything but neutral.

Why This Matters Going Forward

In response to these findings, the DOJ has already begun adjusting its approach, limiting future FACE Act prosecutions to more serious circumstances.

But policy changes alone do not answer the larger question.

What happened, and why?

And perhaps more importantly, how can Americans be confident it will not happen again?

Because once a pattern of unequal enforcement takes hold, restoring confidence is far more difficult than maintaining it in the first place.

The Pattern Comes Into Focus

This article examines the numbers.

But numbers are only part of the story.

In the next report, we turn to something even more concerning: allegations that pro-life activists were not just prosecuted differently, but monitored and tracked before charges were ever filed.

Next in the series:

DOJ Weaponization: The Monitoring and Targeting of Pro-Life Protesters

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.