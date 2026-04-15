By this point, the pattern is difficult to ignore.

Across multiple cases, the Department of Justice’s own internal review raises concerns about disparities in enforcement, differences in sentencing, questions about surveillance, and even potential bias inside the courtroom.

Individually, each of these findings invites scrutiny.

Taken together, they point to something larger.

According to the report, the issue may not simply be how individual cases were handled, but how the system itself operated.

From Individual Cases to Institutional Behavior

The earlier cases in this series, Houck, Gallagher, and Zastrow, each highlight a different aspect of concern.

A high-profile federal arrest followed by acquittal

Questions about evidence and fairness in prosecution

Concerns about bias in jury selection

But the report suggests these were not isolated events.

Instead, they may reflect a broader approach to enforcement during the period under review.

A Pattern of Alignment

One of the most significant concerns raised in the report is the relationship between federal prosecutors and outside advocacy organizations.

According to the findings, pro-abortion groups maintained regular contact with DOJ officials and, in some cases, provided information about pro-life activists that was later used in enforcement actions.

At the same time, similar engagement with pro-life organizations appears to have been limited or absent.

This creates an imbalance.

Not just in outcomes, but in access.

The Power of Access

In any system, access matters.

Who is heard

Who provides information

Who is seen as credible

When one side of an issue has consistent access to decision-makers, it can shape how cases are prioritized and pursued.

The report raises the concern that this dynamic may have influenced how the FACE Act was enforced.

Beyond Enforcement: Questions of Support

The findings go even further.

According to the report, there are indications that DOJ personnel may have assisted pro-abortion organizations in securing funding, including providing references or support for grant applications.

If accurate, this moves beyond enforcement into something else entirely.

It suggests a level of institutional alignment that raises serious questions about neutrality.

Picking Sides in a National Debate

The FACE Act was designed to be neutral.

It applies to anyone who uses force, threats, or obstruction to interfere with access to protected facilities, whether those facilities are abortion clinics or places of worship.

But the report suggests that, in practice, enforcement may have favored one side.

More aggressive prosecutions in one direction

Greater sentencing requests for one group

Closer coordination with one set of organizations

This is where the phrase “picking winners and losers” begins to take on meaning.

Why This Matters

The federal justice system is built on the principle of neutrality.

Prosecutors are not supposed to advance a cause. They are supposed to apply the law.

When that line becomes blurred, the consequences extend beyond any single issue.

Because once the system is seen as favoring one side, it invites the question.

Where else might that be happening?

A Matter of Trust

Public trust in the justice system is not automatic.

It is earned over time through consistent, impartial application of the law.

The DOJ’s own findings suggest that, at least in this area, that trust may have been strained.

And restoring it is not simple.

It requires more than policy changes. It requires transparency, accountability, and a clear commitment to neutrality.

What the Report Leaves Open

As with other sections of the review, some questions remain unanswered.

How were decisions made internally?

Who set enforcement priorities?

What oversight existed during this period?

The report raises these issues, but does not fully resolve them.

The System Comes Into Focus

By examining multiple cases and patterns together, a clearer picture begins to emerge.

Not just of individual decisions, but of how those decisions may have been shaped by broader influences.

That is what gives this report its significance.

It is not just about what happened.

It is about how it happened.

Where This Leads

This series has examined the findings of the DOJ’s internal review from multiple angles.

Disparities in sentencing

Monitoring of activists

High-profile prosecutions

Questions about fairness in court

Concerns about institutional alignment

Each piece contributes to a larger understanding.

But one question remains.

What happens now?

The Final Question

If the findings in this report are accurate, then the issue is no longer just about the past.

It is about the future.

Will there be accountability?

Will there be safeguards to prevent similar concerns from arising again?

And how will the American public respond to what has been uncovered?

The Conclusion of the Matter

In the final report of this series, we step back and examine what all of this means moving forward, and what actions may follow.

Because identifying a problem is only the beginning.

What comes next is what ultimately matters.

Next in the series:

DOJ Weaponization: What Happens Next—and Who Will Be Held Accountable?

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.