Most concerns raised in the Department of Justice’s internal review focus on enforcement decisions, sentencing disparities, or prosecutorial conduct.

But one case highlighted in the report raises a different, and in some ways deeper, concern.

Not just how the law was applied, but whether religious belief itself may have influenced how a defendant was treated.

A Case That Raises Different Questions

According to the DOJ’s own findings, the Zastrow case is not simply about enforcing the FACE Act.

It is about whether bias may have entered the legal process.

The report points to concerns surrounding jury selection and the potential exclusion of individuals based on their religious views, particularly those holding traditional Christian beliefs.

That allegation, if accurate, touches directly on one of the most fundamental protections in American law.

Why Jury Selection Matters

The right to a fair trial depends heavily on the composition of the jury.

Both the prosecution and the defense may question potential jurors to ensure impartiality. But there are clear limits.

Jurors cannot be excluded simply because they hold religious beliefs.

The Constitution protects not just the right to worship, but the right to hold and express those beliefs without penalty.

Excluding individuals from jury service because of their faith raises serious constitutional concerns.

The Concern Raised in the Report

The DOJ’s review suggests that in the Zastrow case, there were questions about whether potential jurors with Christian convictions were viewed as inherently biased.

That is a critical distinction.

Because it shifts the issue from individual impartiality to group-based exclusion.

If certain beliefs are treated as disqualifying by default, it changes the nature of the process itself.

From Perception to Reality

Even the perception of bias in jury selection can have lasting consequences.

Trials depend on public confidence.

If defendants or observers believe that a jury was shaped in a way that excludes certain viewpoints, the legitimacy of the outcome is called into question.

That concern becomes even more serious when it involves religion.

A Broader Constitutional Issue

The First Amendment protects religious freedom.

The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to an impartial jury.

When those two principles intersect, the system must be especially careful.

The Zastrow case sits at that intersection.

It raises the possibility that individuals were not just judged by actions, but by a process that may have filtered out certain beliefs from the outset.

Part of a Larger Pattern

As with other cases in the report, the Zastrow prosecution is not presented in isolation.

It appears alongside findings related to selective enforcement, sentencing disparities, and coordination with advocacy groups.

Within that broader context, the concern is not limited to one courtroom.

It becomes part of a larger question about consistency and neutrality in federal prosecutions.

What the Report Does—and Does Not Say

The DOJ’s review raises concerns, but it does not fully detail every decision made during jury selection.

It highlights the issue without fully resolving it.

That leaves important questions:

Were jurors excluded explicitly because of their beliefs?

How were those decisions justified at the time?

Were any corrective actions taken afterward?

These are questions that go to the heart of fairness in the legal system.

Why This Matters Beyond One Case

This is not just about one defendant.

It is about whether Americans can trust that their religious beliefs will not be used against them in court.

If that trust is weakened, the implications extend far beyond any single prosecution.

Religious liberty is not an abstract concept. It is a lived reality for millions of Americans.

And it depends on equal treatment under the law.

The Systemic Question

The Zastrow case brings the issue of bias into focus.

Not just in outcomes, but in the structure of the process itself.

Because if bias enters at the level of jury selection, it affects everything that follows.

The Bigger Picture Comes Into View

At this point in the report, a pattern begins to take shape.

Disparities in sentencing. Differences in enforcement. Questions about surveillance. Concerns about prosecutorial conduct. And now, potential Christian bias in the courtroom itself.

Each piece builds on the last.

In the next report, we step back and examine the broader structure behind these cases, looking at how federal prosecutors may have operated within a system that, according to the report, picked sides in a national debate.

Next in the series:

DOJ Weaponization: How Federal Prosecutors Picked Winners and Losers

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.