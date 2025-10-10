Virginia’s 2025 elections just exposed the Democratic Party’s rotten core.

Their Attorney General nominee, Jay Jones, sent texts in 2022 fantasizing about gunning down Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert and slaughtering his family.

With Election Day closing in, Democrats aren’t just dodging the scandal—they’re doubling down, excusing or even cheering this sick rhetoric. This isn’t a party rejecting violence. It’s a party, embracing it.

Jones’ Bloodthirsty Texts

On October 5, 2025, National Review and the New York Post blew the lid off Jones’ depraved 2022 messages to Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner.

When former Virginia Delegate Joseph P. Johnson Jr., a Democrat, passed away in 2022, members of both parties in the Virginia General Assembly offered tributes honoring his life and service.

Jay Jones — then a Democratic state delegate himself — was furious that Republican leaders, including House Speaker Todd Gilbert, participated in those tributes. He apparently viewed their respectful re…