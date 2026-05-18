Chip Roy delivers opening remarks during last week’s heated House subcommittee hearing on Sharia law, religious liberty, and the future of America’s constitutional identity.

Last week, inside a packed congressional hearing room in Washington, something remarkable happened.

Members of Congress weren’t debating taxes, border funding, or foreign wars.

They were debating whether America itself is strong enough to withstand an ideology many lawmakers say is quietly building parallel systems inside our own communities.

The hearing was titled:

“Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution, Part II.”

And from the opening gavel, sparks flew.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) warned that America faces what he called an “existential threat” from political Islam, arguing that Sharia is not simply a faith tradition, but a governing system fundamentally incompatible with constitutional liberty.

Across the aisle, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) fired back, calling the hearing “fearmongering” and accusing Republicans of scapegoating Muslim Americans for political gain.

Then things escalated even further when Jamie Raskin (D-MD) turned the hearing into a constitutional showdown over the First Amendment, America’s Christian heritage, and whether Congress is chasing real threats or manufacturing them.

By the end of the hearing, one question remained:

Was Congress exposing a legitimate national security concern, or was America watching yet another battle over what kind of nation we are becoming?

That question became impossible to ignore as witness after witness took the microphone.

One witness described what she claimed were growing Islamic enclaves in states like Texas and Florida. Another pointed to religious arbitration systems, arguing that Americans should be deeply concerned anytime any parallel legal structure, religious or otherwise, begins operating outside the constitutional safeguards of due process and equal protection.

Then came one of the hearing’s most unexpected moments.

A 16-year-old student from Texas testified that his public high school allowed outside Islamic organizations to distribute literature about Sharia during school hours, while, according to his testimony, his own conservative student organization faced resistance and heightened scrutiny from administrators. Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, his testimony shifted the room from abstract legal theory to a much more emotional question:

What exactly is being taught to America’s children, and who decides where religious education ends and ideological activism begins?

But Democrats on the committee pushed back hard.

Representative Raskin argued that America already solved this problem more than two centuries ago through the First Amendment. Murder is already illegal. Fraud is already illegal. Coercion is already illegal. Abuse is already illegal. If someone commits a crime in the name of religion, he argued, the law already knows how to handle it.

And in fairness, that argument carries weight.

America does not have one set of laws for Christians, another for Muslims, another for Jews, or another for atheists. The genius of the Constitution is that it places every citizen under the same civil authority.

But that is where the hearing exposed something deeper than a disagreement over Sharia.

It exposed a growing divide over the very identity of America itself.

Is America simply a secular constitutional republic where faith remains a private matter?

Or is America, as many conservatives still believe, a nation whose freedoms were shaped by deeply rooted Judeo-Christian principles that must be openly defended if liberty is to survive?

That tension erupted when the young student witness reminded the committee that many of America’s founders were churchgoing Christians, and that the nation’s moral framework did not appear by accident.

In that moment, the hearing stopped being about Islam.

It became about Christianity.

It became about whether America still has the courage to acknowledge its spiritual inheritance, or whether even mentioning that inheritance is now treated as suspect in the halls of Congress.

And perhaps that is why this hearing matters far beyond Washington.

Because whether the threat comes from political Islam, militant secularism, government overreach, or a culture increasingly ashamed of its own roots, the deeper battle remains the same:

Can a nation preserve its constitutional freedoms after it forgets the moral foundations that gave birth to them?

That may be the real question Congress accidentally forced America to confront last week.

Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.