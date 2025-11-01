Patriot Majority Report

Nov 2

You hit the bullseye with this article. What baffles me is socialism has never worked anywhere in the world at anytime. It is always a disaster for the people and a boon for those in power. The depth and breadth of brainwashing for millions is staggering. What we need is a drive for deprogramming. Yet, for some, I believe the brainwashing is so complete they’ll not be able to ever see the truth.

I will fight tooth and nail for my country and am willing to die for the one true God, maker of heaven and earth and for His son Jesus Christ. Pray daily for our leaders that they may be fully converted to Christ.

Nov 1

C ommunist N erd N utweks = EVIL

