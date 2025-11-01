Every once in a while, the mask slips — not because someone pulls it off, but because they forget they’re wearing it.

This week on CNN, America got one of those rare, honest moments.

And it was breathtaking.

Their senior data reporter Harry Enten didn’t rant.

He didn’t editorialize.

He didn’t accuse Republicans of terrorism or domestic extremism or any other word the Left uses to describe people who still know what bathroom to use.

No — he just showed the numbers.

And the numbers revealed the truth the Left normally hides:

Democrats are officially the Socialist Party of America.

Not “leaning.”

Not “flirting.”

Not “experimenting.”

They’re in. Whole hog.

And if you’re thinking, “Martin, that sounds dramatic,” well… CNN said it. Not me.

Here’s the jaw-dropper:

Net popularity of socialism among Democrats climbed from +7 in 2010 to +36 today.

That’s a 30-point surge toward socialism in 15 years.

At the same time, capitalism — the system that created the most prosperous, generous, faith-bold nation in human history — has collapsed among Democrats from +8… to –13.

Let’s translate:

Among Democratic voters today, socialism is “great,” capitalism is “bad.”

To them, success is oppression.

Hard work is privilege.

Private property is theft.

And the government is god.

They won’t say that last part — not openly — but watch what they worship.

It isn’t the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

It’s the god of centralized power, forced equality, and state-approved morality.

The Bible says, “You shall have no other gods before Me.”

The modern Left replies, “What if we try the government?”

But here’s the kicker CNN didn’t mean to highlight:

Socialism is a winner among Democrats —

but in the real world, the world outside Brooklyn coffee shops and college faculty lounges?

It’s poison.

Among all Americans, capitalism is +12.

Socialism is –18.

That’s a 30-point gap.

Which is why Republicans are thrilled the Democrats are embracing the “S-word” like it’s a warm blanket and a soy latte.

They can run against this for the next decade.

So what does this mean?

It means the Left has finally stopped pretending.

The party that once whispered socialism is now shouting it from the rooftops and electing candidates who proudly wave the flag of government control, cultural revolution, and ideological conformity.

We used to warn that Democrats were inching toward socialism.

We were wrong.

They sprinted.

And now they’re cheering it.

But here’s the deeper truth most pundits won’t say:

This isn’t just politics.

This is spiritual.

Marxism, socialism, communism — these aren’t economic systems.

They are rival religions.

They promise salvation without God.

Redemption without Christ.

A perfect heaven — run by bureaucrats.

And like every false religion in history, it leads, not to paradise, but to cruelty, coercion, fear, and eventually the gulag.

When you erase God, you don’t get freedom.

You get tyranny.

America stands at a crossroads

The numbers don’t lie.

And neither does Scripture:

“You cannot serve two masters.” — Matthew 6:24

We will either serve God or we will serve the government.

One gives life.

The other takes it.

And right now, one major political party has made its choice.

So here’s my question to you:

If the Left can openly preach socialism —

are we ready to openly defend faith, freedom, and the American way of life with the same conviction?

Or will we sit quietly as the nation that honored God becomes the nation that replaces Him?

My prayer is that Christians wake up — not tomorrow, not next election — now.

The future of our republic and the souls of our children depend on it.

If you want America to remember who we are —

If you refuse to bow to the new socialist golden calf —

Then you’re in the right place.

Because here, we will never worship the state.

We worship God — and fight for the country He blessed.

Martin Mawyer is the President of Christian Action Network, host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding.

Follow him on Substack for more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom.