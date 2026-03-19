Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report
Musk vs. OpenAI
Clash of Giants: The Reality Check Facing Musk, OpenAI, and Microsoft
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Clash of Giants: The Reality Check Facing Musk, OpenAI, and Microsoft

Musk vs OpenAI
Martin Mawyer's avatar
Martin Mawyer
Mar 19, 2026

  • A Financial War of Attrition: Why the winner may not be who is right, but who can afford to keep fighting the longest.

  • The Microsoft “Cornerman”: How a $13 billion investment makes the world’s largest software company the most powerful player outside the ring.

  • Weaponizing Discovery: Musk’s strategy to use internal emails and early agreements to trigger a “narrative collapse” for OpenAI.

  • The Desperado Move: The risk Microsoft sacrifices to protect its own global AI kingdom.

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