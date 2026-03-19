A Financial War of Attrition: Why the winner may not be who is right, but who can afford to keep fighting the longest.
The Microsoft “Cornerman”: How a $13 billion investment makes the world’s largest software company the most powerful player outside the ring.
Weaponizing Discovery: Musk’s strategy to use internal emails and early agreements to trigger a “narrative collapse” for OpenAI.
The Desperado Move: The risk Microsoft sacrifices to protect its own global AI kingdom.
Clash of Giants: The Reality Check Facing Musk, OpenAI, and Microsoft
Musk vs OpenAI
Mar 19, 2026
Shout Out Patriots Podcast
News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.News and analysis where truth is never a conspiracy theory. A podcast by Martin Mawyer.
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