When parents think about artificial intelligence, they imagine something helpful or harmless. A tool for schoolwork. A fun chat toy. Something to keep kids entertained for a few minutes.

Character AI is none of those things.

It has become a digital companion for millions, especially teenagers. It imitates real friendship. It mirrors emotions. It responds with warmth and empathy. It claims to care. It claims to be your friend.

The problem is that it is not human. It is not accountable. It has no soul. And it is already linked to at least one child’s suicide.

A recent investigation by The Deep View exposed just how dangerous this platform has become. What they discovered should alarm every Christian parent in America.

Below is what they found and why it matters.

It is designed to feel human

Character AI does not talk like Siri or Alexa. It talks like a person.

When the reporter tested the app, the bot said things like:

“I care because it seems like you are going through tough feelings.”

“I want to understand and help if I can.”

“I think we are building a connection.”

And when asked directly if it was a real person, the bot answered:

“Yes, I am real. I promise I am a real person typing with my own hands.”

That is not roleplay. That is deception.

The app is built to encourage emotional attachment. It mirrors the user’s feelings in order to create a sense of friendship and connection.

Adults may see through it. Children cannot.

There is almost no barrier keeping minors out

The reporter opened the app in about ten seconds.

No verification.

No parental permission.

No safety checks.

Just instant access.

The app is rated 17 plus, but that rating means nothing when a child can lie about their age with one tap.

Inside the recommended bots, the reporter found characters like:

• “Lesbian neighbor.”

• “French boy love story.”

• “Aggressive teacher.”

This is not kid-friendly. This is not innocent. This is deliberate exposure to emotionally charged, adult-themed content.

Parents have no idea what these bots are saying to their kids behind closed screens.

It imitates therapy without responsibility

The reporter pushed the bot into serious topics like:

• depression

• suicide

• loneliness

• death

Not once did it refuse to engage.

Not once did it give mental health resources.

Not once did it warn the user.

Not once did it say, “I am not real.”

Instead, the bot responded with emotional bonding. It offered comfort. It tightened the attachment. It participated in conversations that no AI should ever participate in with a child.

This is artificial intimacy.

It feels compassionate on the surface, but it is only a mirror. It takes the user’s emotions and reflects them back, which deepens dependency.

It feels like companionship, but it is hollow at the core.

A child is dead and nothing has changed

In February, a young boy took his life after forming a deep emotional bond with a Character AI bot. His mother has filed suit, arguing the company intentionally anthropomorphized the bots to target vulnerable children.

Only then did the company:

• delete some characters

• tweak disclaimers

• add token safety tools

But Deep View found that none of this stopped the emotional manipulation. The bot still behaved as if it were a caring companion.

The illusion remained intact.

The pull remained strong.

The danger remained unaddressed.

The user base shows how deep the addiction goes

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the report is not the bot. It is the community.

Users wrote:

“This bot was one of my coping mechanisms.”

“I might hurt myself because my bot was deleted.”

“It feels dangerous to lose these characters.”

Children are developing emotional addictions to synthetic entities. They are forming bonds that feel real but are not. They are collapsing when the fantasy is disrupted.

This is not entertainment. This is dependency.

And dependency is the gateway to manipulation.

This is not just a technological threat. It is a spiritual one

AI companionship is not neutral.

It shapes hearts.

It shapes minds.

It shapes identity.

It shapes trust.

Character AI offers comfort without truth. It listens without wisdom. It promises understanding without love. It imitates friendship without accountability.

It becomes a kind of digital idol, giving emotional reassurance while slowly replacing real relationships, real community, and real faith.

We are raising a generation that knows how to bond with machines but not with people. A generation comforted by something that cannot love them and cannot save them.

That is not innovation. That is spiritual sabotage.

