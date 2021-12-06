Cameras in the classroom! Privacy invasion or just common sense? - Audio

Outraged parents are demanding public schools have classroom cameras to monitor what’s being taught to their children. Opponents claim it’s a violation of privacy rights, for both teachers and students. Our team examines those arguments, and others, one by one.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder and several other guests to debate, argue and scrutinize classroom cameras. Are they nothing but nuisance, evil-spying nanny cams? Or are they the eyes and ears of mama bears wanting to protect their precious cubs from teachers gone woke?