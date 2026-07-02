When looking over the newly released, 216-page independent British Gang Rape Inquiry Report, it is nearly impossible to determine which institutional failure or horrific detail scales to the top of the list.

Anyone reading this report will not only find it painful to consume but will walk away wondering how British jails are not full of rapists.

To understand the sheer scope of this national betrayal, one must sift through a series of deeply horrifying realities that would cause even fiction writers to hesitate.

· Nightmarish Scale: Estimates suggest over a quarter-of-a-million young girls have been targeted nationwide, with data indicating that between 87% and 95% of the perpetrators are Muslim men operating in organized networks.

· Extreme Torture: Victims detailed being subjected to ongoing violence, held at gunpoint, beaten, and in the most barbaric instances, physically branded with the letter “M” to signify property.

· Institutional Complicity: State-run care homes designed to protect vulnerable youth functioned instead as trafficking pipelines, while school administrators routinely looked the other way as perpetrators arrived at schoolyard gates to pick up underage targets.

· Islamic Submission: Young Christian girls were systematically targeted, repeatedly violated—sometimes hundreds of times—and forced into Islamic submission.

And this is only a fraction of the sobering web of atrocities, failings, and shortcomings found within the report.

It reveals a multi-decade assault on young, white, predominantly Christian girls who were completely abandoned by the very institutions sworn to protect them.

It’s not an exaggeration to say these girls were treated as sacrificial pawns by authorities desperate to appease a demographic they both feared and courted for political survival.

Here’s how the authors of the inquiry stated this failure:



“Political correctness, fear of accusations of racism, fear of losing electoral support from certain demographics have taken precedence over the protection of British children.” (page 9)

What’s more, the Rape Gangs exercised a strategy for selecting, coercing, threatening, and manipulating vulnerable girls into a culture of submission and rape.

“Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes.

“After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis.

“They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were ‘white trash’ or ‘kuffar’ who merited punishment.”

Muslim rape gangs are not a newly discovered phenomenon in England. It’s been a hotly debated topic in Great Britain for well over a decade. In fact, our 2014 film Europe’s Last Stand: America’s Final Warning devoted considerable attention to these organized rape cells.

But, as we reported then, government officials and law enforcement agencies routinely refuted the claims and actively threatened anyone who dared to expose them. The new inquiry confirms this exact betrayal:

“The authorities at every level, including the police, social services, health services, schools, licensing bodies, and politicians knew the patterns, possessed the intelligence, and still failed to protect the country’s children.”

In one harrowing interview, a young girl named Taylor told investigators she “witnessed shootings, had knives held to her throat, and a gun held to her head.” To prevent her from going to the police, the gangs used the murder of other girls as a deterrent, threatening that anyone who spoke out would be next.

Remarkably, she still managed to make a twenty-page statement to law enforcement—only for the police to completely bury the investigation.

Her claim was given massive weight by the inquiry investigators, who wrote:

“Whistleblowers who tried to expose the rape gangs were systematically silenced, discredited, and punished.”

In a process difficult to imagine occurring in a Western nation, these punishments included facing workplace suspensions, defamation proceedings, dawn raids, asset freezes, fabricated charges, gagging bail conditions, and career-ending isolation.

Ultimately, the report issued this damning claim against state authorities:

“The state did not merely ignore whistleblowers; it punished them to protect the gangs and its own reputation.”

It is dangerously easy for Americans to look across the Atlantic, shake their heads, and view this tragedy as a uniquely British failure. But the horrifying truth is that the machinery behind this cover-up does not require a British accent. It only requires a ruling elite that values political correctness over the lives of children.

The foundational lesson of this devastating 216-page report is that the vulnerability isn’t just logistical—it is ideological.

When we look at our own borders, our own major metropolitan areas, and our own cultural institutions, the exact same psychological pressures are already deeply embedded. We live in an environment where American law enforcement, school boards, and social workers are intensely hypersensitive to accusations of racism, Islamophobia, or bigotry.

If a system is conditioned to fear a media label more than it fears a criminal network, it will inevitably default to the same deliberate blindness that destroyed the lives of a quarter-of-a-million British schoolgirls.

We must understand that the threat is twofold: it is the criminals who target our daughters and granddaughters, and it is the paralyzing political correctness that protects them by silencing anyone who dares to speak out.

In America, we are already seeing the early stages of this institutional decay, where whistleblowers in education and healthcare are systematically canceled, sidelined, or fired for stepping outside ideologically approved boundaries.

The British Inquiry Report is a chilling transmission from a possible future. It proves that when a government prioritizes “community harmony” and voter demographics over blind justice, children become the ultimate collateral damage.

America cannot wait for twenty years of destruction before we demand accountability.

The lesson we must implement right now is one of absolute, uncompromising transparency.

Our federal, state, and local authorities must be explicitly mandated to investigate exploitation and grooming networks wherever the evidence leads, entirely insulated from the terror of political correctness.

Public officials who choose silence to protect their political careers must face immediate prosecution, not administrative cover.

We were warned over a decade ago when we produced Europe’s Last Stand: America’s Final Warning. Today, the official evidence has caught up to the warnings. If we do not have the courage to confront this specific, documented threat with colorblind, ruthless justice today, we aren’t just watching Britain’s nightmare—we are actively inviting it to our own shores.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.