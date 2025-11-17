This hard-hitting investigative documentary examines the origins, ideology, and actions of the Black Lives Matter movement beyond its widely promoted public image. Featuring archival footage, public statements from BLM founders, and on-the-ground scenes from riots and autonomous zones, the film explores claims of Marxist influence, political manipulation, and the movement’s financial and cultural impact on American cities. Viewers are taken inside the controversies corporate media rarely address, revealing the deeper agenda driving what has become one of the most powerful and polarizing movements in modern U.S. history.