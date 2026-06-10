Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
16h

I hope Walz and Ellison do end up in prison..

They are both treasonous thieves

Keith Ellison is responsible for the election of Muslims into Congress and government agencies/departments. Although Keith Ellison is an American born none Muslim, he became a Muslim and was the FIRST Muslim to join Congress, opening the door to the likes of Ilhan Omar

Both Walz and Ellison should go to prison

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Alex Littlefield's avatar
Alex Littlefield
21h

Ecclesiastes 8:14 (KJV)

"There is a vanity which is done upon the earth; that there be just men, unto whom it happeneth according to the work of the wicked; again, there be wicked men, to whom it happeneth according to the work of the righteous: I said that this also is vanity."

It is tragic that so much of our labor and treasure of honest hardwokring people are undermined by corruption that often goes unpunished. Yet evil's final reckoning awaits beyond this life.

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