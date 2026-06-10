A new congressional report has dropped, and if even a portion of its findings prove accurate, Americans should be asking a very uncomfortable question:

How many warnings should government officials receive before someone is held criminally accountable?

This week, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a “BOMBSHELL” 205-page staff report titled:

The Cost of Doing Nothing: How Tim Walz and Keith Ellison Fueled Minnesota’s Fraud Explosion.

The report alleges that senior Minnesota officials knew for years that taxpayer-funded social programs were vulnerable to widespread fraud, yet failed to stop it.

That’s hardly a shocking secret.

For weeks, critics argued government officials had ignored warnings, whistleblowers, and available tools to stop the fraud.

The committee added something that was missing. It documented the allegations.

The report points to programs tied to the now-infamous Feeding Our Future scandal and raised broader concerns about Medicaid oversight.

Congressional investigators claim hundreds of millions—and potentially billions—in taxpayer funds were placed at risk. That’s ‘B’ as in ‘Billions,’ and ‘B’ as in ‘Busted.’

Committee Chairman James Comer called it one of the most severe oversight failures his committee has examined.

But there is another side to this story, of course. The denials.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison rejected the report, characterizing the investigation as politically motivated.

But we’ve seen this playbook before. Whenever the left faces intense scrutiny, the defense is rarely based on evidence; instead, it’s blamed on politics, bias, racism, or phobias.

Well, Americans can decide for themselves. But in this case, it may be a judge or jury making the final call.

Vice President JD Vance, who leads the White House anti-fraud task force, announced that he has referred the allegations to the Department of Justice for potential criminal investigation.

On X, Vance wrote:

“Minnesota state officials are not above the law, and if they facilitated fraud, lied under oath about what they knew, or harassed and intimidated whistleblowers, they must face justice.”

In a letter to Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald, who oversees DOJ fraud enforcement efforts, Vance called for the matter to be reviewed with “all appropriate urgency” and said federal investigators should determine whether any laws were broken.

One fact should concern everyone regardless of party: Government programs depend on public trust.

If taxpayer dollars intended for hungry children, struggling families, healthcare recipients, or vulnerable communities are stolen, every legitimate recipient suffers.

If whistleblowers are ignored, if officials refuse to intervene, and if no one is held accountable, then the wallets of everyday Americans will be robbed while the truly vulnerable go unfed, unclothed, and unhoused.

This should not be a Republican issue. This should not be a Democrat issue. This should be an American issue.

The public deserves answers to simple questions:

Who knew? When did they know it? What action was taken?

Congress has now placed those questions squarely before the country. And the country needs to put the complicit overseers before a judge.

Read the report for yourself. The smoke is billowing, and now we wait to see if the DOJ finds the fire. Let’s hope they bring a firehose, not a guidebook on mediation.

Source material: U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Staff Report, June 2026.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast, and author of When Evil Stops Hiding. For more action alerts, cultural commentary, and real-world campaigns defending faith, family, and freedom, subscribe to Patriot Majority Report.