Biden claims children belong to teachers while in the classroom

Why does Joe Biden insist on going to war with their parents? First, his Department of Justice labels many of them as domestic terrorists. Now he’s claiming their children belong to teachers when they are in the classroom.

Hey Biden! The parent of a child can clearly be seen on a birth certificate. And there’s not a single line, space or block for naming a teacher as its owner while inside a classroom.

