Shout Out Patriots Podcast
Biden claims children belong to teachers while in the classroom
Martin Mawyer
May 16, 2022

Why does Joe Biden insist on going to war with their parents? First, his Department of Justice labels many of them as domestic terrorists. Now he’s claiming their children belong to teachers when they are in the classroom.

I’m Martin Mawyer, your host of Shout Out Patriots. Joining me is Pastor Jason Binder and other Patriot guests.

Hey Biden! The parent of a child can clearly be seen on a birth certificate. And there’s not a single line, space or block for naming a teacher as its owner while inside a classroom.

Patriots. They deserve a voice. So, we’re giving it to them!

