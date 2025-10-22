I think there are a lot of stories that make you do a double-take — but banning cops to reduce crime in one of New York City’s most violent neighborhoods?

That’s not a double take. That’s when you want to rip out your eyeballs, rush them to an optometrist, and demand a forensic examination. You’ve got to be seeing things.

But that’s exactly what happened in Brownsville, Brooklyn — a place where shootings, robberies, and assaults are as common as corner stores.

For five days, city officials decided that the best way to make residents feel safer was to make sure no uniformed officers were allowed anywhere near them.

They literally banned the police — on purpose.

Under the city-funded Brownsville Safety Alliance, uniformed NYPD officers were ordered to stay out of a two-block stretch from noon to 6 p.m., October 7 to 11.

Instead, “community peacekeepers” from a group called Brownsville In Violence Out handled 911 calls — everything from public disturbances to guys drinking on the sidewalk.

The group’s director boasted, “They give us room to control the block.” He said it proudly, as if the words “control the block” didn’t sound like something straight out of a mob movie.