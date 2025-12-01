A digital throne awaits the leader who will use technology to imitate divine power.

For years, many Christians assumed the great deceptions of the end times would arrive through governments, religions, or global institutions. Few imagined the most dangerous counterfeit would come from glowing screens and corporate research labs.

Yet Scripture tells us that the final deception will be seductive, intelligent, and deeply convincing. It will promise freedom while quietly enslaving the human heart. It will claim to improve the world while drawing humanity away from God.

Today, the race to build AGI is setting the stage for exactly that kind of deception.