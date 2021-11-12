As violent mobs grows, citizen militias might be the answer - Audio

Street violence is becoming the norm for radical-leftist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They threaten businesses, conservative events and even religious gatherings. As understaffed, underfunded, and under-equipped police departments struggle to defend citizen rights liberties, and property, citizen militias might be the cavalry coming to the rescue.

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder to have a frank and eye-popping discussion with the executive officer of the Campbell County, VA militia, Dan Abbott, on the need for every state to have local militias.