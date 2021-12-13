Arrested and jailed after attending a school board meeting! 2 dads. Two stories. - Audio

Jeremy Story and Dustin Clark were arrested at their homes and put in jail after speaking out at a school board meeting in Round Rock, Texas. Their offense? They wanted the school board to investigate allegations that its newly appointed superintendent assaulted his mistress after refusing to have an abortion. The media won’t tell their story. We will!

Martin Mawyer, president of Christian Action Network, joins Pastor Jason Binder to interview two dads, a pastor and an Army vet, as they face criminal charges of ‘disorderly conduct’ and ‘intent to disrupt a meeting’ for seeking the truth.

Patriots. They need a voice. We give it to them!