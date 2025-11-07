In the swirling debates of conservative circles, the phrase “America First” rings like a battle cry, a call to prioritize U.S. interests amid global entanglements.

Yet, recent turmoil at the Heritage Foundation exposes a dangerous rift.

On November 3, 2025, Mark Goldfeder, an Orthodox rabbi and key figure in Heritage’s antisemitism task force, resigned in protest after the organization’s president defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist notorious for antisemitic rants.

Fuentes framed Israel as a “distraction” from America First, echoing isolationist whispers that our alliance with the Jewish state drains resources and invites endless wars.

Heritage’s leader later apologized, but the damage lingers: a conservative powerhouse fracturing over whether standing with Israel aligns with putting America first.

For center-right Christians, this moment represents a spiritual crossroads as well as a political one.

Scripture Doesn’t Blink

The Bible speaks with clarity and finality. God’s covenant with Abraham in Genesis 12:3 (KJV) declares:

“And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

That promise defines the moral architecture of history. Israel, the covenant people through whom Christ entered the world, stands as the living witness of that word. Nations rise or fall according to how they respond to it.

International affairs unfold within a providential design rather than in the vacuum of power politics. Israel stands at the center of that design, the axis around which redemptive history turns.

Scripture gives repeated testimony.

Pharaoh’s Egypt, after enslaving the Hebrews, pursued them into the Red Sea, where “the waters returned, and covered the chariots, and the horsemen, and all the host of Pharaoh that came into the sea after them; there remained not so much as one of them” (Exodus 14:28, KJV). Assyria, which served as God’s instrument of chastisement, soon met its own destruction (Isaiah 10).

History’s Consistent Pattern

Empires that exalt themselves against Israel eventually collapse under the weight of their own arrogance.

History outside Scripture confirms this pattern.

When Spain expelled its Jewish population in 1492, its imperial brilliance dimmed soon after. Centuries later, Nazi Germany’s attempt to annihilate the Jewish people consumed itself.

Its twelve-year Reich ended in ruin, and from the ashes arose the restoration of Israel in 1948, fulfilling Ezekiel’s vision: “So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived, and stood up upon their feet, an exceeding great army” (Ezekiel 37:10, KJV).

America’s story bears the same moral imprint.

America’s Blessing is No Accident

President Harry Truman, a lifelong student of Scripture, recognized the State of Israel within minutes of its declaration of independence in 1948. His decision defied the caution of diplomats yet harmonized with covenant truth.

Postwar America, burdened by debt and uncertainty, soon entered an era of unprecedented prosperity. Jewish refugees and scientists, among them Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer, transformed American science, technology, and defense.

Later, President Ronald Reagan invoked the moral grammar of Scripture when he described the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” and strengthened U.S.-Israel ties. Without invading Moscow, the United States witnessed the fall of the Iron Curtain and the rebirth of freedom across Eastern Europe.

Certainly, many factors contributed to each of these outcomes; yet the consistent reality remains that those who blessed Israel, in turn, found themselves blessed through means as manifold as the providence that governs them.

For Christians, these patterns affirm truths that transcend economics or diplomacy.

The Strategic Alliance that Pays Us Back

Zechariah 2:8 (KJV) declares: “For thus saith the Lord of hosts; After the glory hath he sent me unto the nations which spoiled you: for he that toucheth you toucheth the apple of his eye.”

And Deuteronomy 7:6 (KJV) proclaims: “For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.

These verses reveal the continuity of God’s covenantal faithfulness, which undergirds the very moral order upon which the American experiment rests.

Evangelicals who supported the U.S. embassy’s move to Jerusalem understood that honoring Israel aligns a nation with divine purpose.

Zechariah 14:16 (KJV) anticipates a future moment when “every one that is left of all the nations which came against Jerusalem shall even go up from year to year to worship the King, the Lord of hosts, and to keep the feast of tabernacles.”

The Covenant Still Stands

This vision, deeply eschatological, reminds believers that Israel’s restoration and protection are inseparable from the unfolding of God’s plan for humanity. The moral foundation of liberty itself, the Exodus narrative of deliverance and covenant, derives from this same divine architecture.

Conservatives should reclaim moral clarity: a strong America stands with a secure Israel.

Supporting Israel’s defense, advancing joint innovation, and praying for her peace are acts of covenant faithfulness, not mere policy.

The $3.8 billion in annual aid, largely credits spent on U.S. defense systems, embodies a strategic and moral alliance. Israel’s Iron Dome informs American missile defense; Mossad intelligence has thwarted Iranian plots; cooperation in cybersecurity, energy, and water strengthens U.S. resilience.

Since 1948, roughly $150 billion in aid has yielded immeasurable returns in trade, technology, and stability under the Abraham Accords.

Scripture affirms the pattern: nations that bless Israel are renewed; those that forsake her fall. God’s promises outlive empires.

Support Israel.

Dr. Alexis "Alex" Littlefield, Chief of Staff for Christian Action Network, holds a PhD in International Politics and has coordinated high-profile events with congressional staff and administration officials, including assistant secretaries and agency heads.