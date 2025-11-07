Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Pollard's avatar
Jonathan Pollard
Nov 10

The Bible says that Israel is now a spiritual kingdom made up of believers in Christ, not an earthly kingdom or nation state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Raphael's avatar
Raphael
Nov 9

The pharaohs of Egypt were Aryan Hittite Phoenician white people they are descendants of Noah, from the Timor basin 2250 BC, they migrated West after the flood of that basin

What they call now the St. George Cross was planted first in Ireland around 1900 BC they were monotheists worshiping the one father God

It goes back as far as at least 3000 BC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Martin Mawyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture