Are unelected tech leaders a new ruling class, now shaping the structure of daily life?

Something shifted this week, and almost no one noticed.

Yesterday morning, headlines screamed about Trump ending civilization in Iran. By afternoon, a far more profound warning was circulating in the tech news, one that could truly “upend civilization.”

Not with bombs.

But with algorithms.

OpenAI and Sam Altman, the man at the forefront of building artificial superintelligence, are now calling for a “New Deal” to prepare for what’s coming.

If a “New Deal” sounds socialistic to you, you’re not wrong.

The Language of Emergency

Altman and his colleagues have moved beyond hypotheticals.

They are now discussing solutions:

rewriting tax codes

redefining the role of workers

generating wealth through AI instead of human labor

rebuilding public systems to support those displaced

and when workers are replaced, an “AI tax” will fill the financial gap.

But here’s the real headline:

None of these matters if AGI, artificial general intelligence, is decades away.

It only matters if AGI (which can perform any intellectual task a human can) is close enough to shatter the foundations of everyday life.

AGI will think for us.

Invent for us.

Work for us.

Even cook for us.

A world where you sit on the beach while your home runs itself.

That’s not convenience. That’s replacement.

And the urgency of these discussions tells you everything you need to know:

They believe it’s coming.

Soon.