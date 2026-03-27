Patriot Majority Report

Patriot Majority Report

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marlene's avatar
marlene
1h

ABSOLUTELY! Everything that works well for America and Americans is challenged by those attached to the money that flows in their pockets when they protest anything and everything that makes us strongers, happier, and healthy. WE are NOT the globalists. We don't take their money in exchange for dirty deeds. It's important to be smart enough to realize that those who challenge our prosperity, our safety, our love of our country will have nothing left when the globalists' money dwindles, which it will. WE will still have our country, and our place in it will continue to remain strong because it's OUR country. We answer to no one, especially our enemies.

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