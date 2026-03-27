Operation Epic Fury delivers a decisive blow to Iran’s military, nuclear ambitions, and global terror network

Operation Epic Fury, launched by U.S. Central Command on February 28, 2026, at the direct order of President Donald J. Trump, coordinated with Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion and built on Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025 and Israel’s Operation Rising Lion.

It obliterated Iran’s ballistic missile stockpiles, navy, nuclear sites, and terror proxies. Over 10,000 targets had been hit as of March 26, 2026, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Iran has waged war on America for decades. It orchestrated the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing, the 2000 USS Cole attack, and proxy killings of U.S. service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Iranian drones and missiles repeatedly targeted American bases and Gulf shipping. Epic Fury ends that cycle. U.S. and Israeli forces destroyed missile production lines, air defenses, and naval assets. Iran’s navy is finished.

The nuclear risk demanded immediate action.

Iran stood months from a functional nuclear weapon. A single device could be smuggled via proxies or launched toward U.S. allies. Fallout would threaten American interests worldwide.

Worse, Tehran threatened the U.S. homeland.

Without Epic Fury and the earlier Midnight Hammer strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan using B-2 bombers and Massive Ordnance Penetrators, plus Israel’s Operation Rising Lion in June 2025 that hit Natanz, missile sites, air defenses, and killed top IRGC leaders and nuclear scientists, Iran would soon possess weapons enabling catastrophic attacks.

The homeland threat from Iranian sleeper cells is even more urgent.

The IRGC and Hezbollah maintain sophisticated networks across America. These cells target critical infrastructure, military bases, and civilian centers.

A nuclear-armed Iran would activate them for dirty bombs, cyber attacks, or coordinated strikes killing thousands of Americans on U.S. soil.

Epic Fury decapitated command structures. It crippled funding and direction that sustains these sleeper cells. By destroying proxy leadership and supply lines, the operation prevents attacks far deadlier than 9/11.

Iranian operatives entered the U.S. through Venezuela under Maduro, then crossed into Mexico and entered under Biden. This infiltration heightened the danger.

Obama gave Iran $1.7 billion in cash and sanctions relief that funded terror. The official reason was the settlement of a pre-1979 Iranian arms purchase claim, but the payment coincided with the release of American hostages and Iran’s seizure of 10 U.S. Navy sailors.

Biden released $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds as part of a 2023 hostage deal and issued repeated sanctions waivers that allowed Iran access to another $10 billion from Iraq's electricity payments.

Both Obama and Biden supported the terror regime. The regime killed its own people in brutal crackdowns. Obama and Biden stood on the wrong side of history by appeasing a regime that attacked Americans and oppressed Iranians. Trump reversed that weakness with strength.

The false claim that the Israel lobby dragged America into war is nonsense.

President Trump made a sovereign America First decision based on U.S. intelligence showing direct threats to American lives, troops, and economic security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made seven visits to Washington DC under Trump in the last 13 months. The mission was always U.S.-led, U.S.-resourced, and executed for U.S. interests.

Roaring Lion complemented Epic Fury. Israel handled regional air defenses and proxies while America neutralized the navy and long-range missile threat. Rising Lion in 2025 set the stage by degrading Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Critics ignore these realities because they prefer appeasement and dialogue with scoundrels.

Epic Fury, Midnight Hammer, Rising Lion, and Roaring Lion deliver victory: shattered Iranian capabilities, reduced launches, and severed terror networks. Obama and Biden empowered the regime that now faces destruction. Their policies endangered Americans.

Trump’s decisive action did more than correct past failures. It reestablished a doctrine of strength, making clear that threats to American lives will be met with overwhelming force, not hesitation.

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Dr. Alexis “Alex” Littlefield, a former Chief of Staff for Christian Action Network, holds a PhD in International Politics and has coordinated high-profile events with congressional staff and administration officials, including assistant secretaries and agency heads. Subscribe to his personal Substack page.