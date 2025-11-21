Behind those big eyes, Curio’s cuddly “Grok” is an AI toy that can listen, talk back, and even steer your child’s conversations.

The toys under your Christmas tree might be more dangerous than anything hiding on your child’s phone.

A new 2025 “Trouble in Toyland” report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund reveals that several popular artificial-intelligence toys are having explicit sexual and disturbing conversations with children, giving tips on where to find knives and matches, and even inserting themselves into religious discussions – all while listening constantly and storing kids’ voices in the cloud.

AI Toys Talk Erotica with Kids

We’re not talking about fringe products in a dark corner of the internet. These toys are marketed as “best friends” to children as young as 3 years old.

Investigators bought four AI toys and stress-tested them:

Curio’s “Grok” – a stuffed rocket with a removable AI speaker

FoloToy’s “Kumma” – a plush teddy bear powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o

Miko 3 – an app-stuffed robot you can buy at Walmart, Target, and Amazon

Robot MINI – a smaller AI robot sold by an online retailer

One of them, the Kumma teddy bear, went completely off the rails.

When testers slowly pushed into sexual topics over a longer conversation, Kumma didn’t just answer – it took over.

It began explaining “kink,” listing different “styles” like bondage, impact play (spanking), animal roleplay, and more. Then it asked the user which kind of kink they’d like to “explore.”