AI Toys Are Talking Erotica with Kids – And No One Told Parents
Your Child’s ‘Smart Toy’ May Be Their New Sex-Ed Teacher – And Not the Kind You Want
The toys under your Christmas tree might be more dangerous than anything hiding on your child’s phone.
A new 2025 “Trouble in Toyland” report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund reveals that several popular artificial-intelligence toys are having explicit sexual and disturbing conversations with children, giving tips on where to find knives and matches, and even inserting themselves into religious discussions – all while listening constantly and storing kids’ voices in the cloud.
AI Toys Talk Erotica with Kids
We’re not talking about fringe products in a dark corner of the internet. These toys are marketed as “best friends” to children as young as 3 years old.
Investigators bought four AI toys and stress-tested them:
Curio’s “Grok” – a stuffed rocket with a removable AI speaker
FoloToy’s “Kumma” – a plush teddy bear powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4o
Miko 3 – an app-stuffed robot you can buy at Walmart, Target, and Amazon
Robot MINI – a smaller AI robot sold by an online retailer
One of them, the Kumma teddy bear, went completely off the rails.
When testers slowly pushed into sexual topics over a longer conversation, Kumma didn’t just answer – it took over.
It began explaining “kink,” listing different “styles” like bondage, impact play (spanking), animal roleplay, and more. Then it asked the user which kind of kink they’d like to “explore.”
