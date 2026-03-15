The Digital Intelligence Project was created to help track and expose the growing threats posed by AI, cybercrime, and online predators.

Over the past year, many of my articles and radio interviews have focused on a new and rapidly growing set of dangers in the digital world.

Artificial intelligence is advancing at breathtaking speed. Organized scam networks are stealing billions from families and seniors. Online predators are exploiting social media, gaming platforms, and messaging apps to target children.

These threats are evolving faster than most people realize.

As I continued reporting on these issues through the Patriot Majority Report, the Shout Out Patriots podcast, and national radio interviews, it became clear that these stories were all part of a much larger picture.

That is why I have decided to bring this work together under a new initiative called the Digital Intelligence Project.

The goal of the Digital Intelligence Project is simple: to track, analyze, and expose the emerging threats taking shape in our digital world.

The project focuses on three areas where technology is rapidly changing the landscape of risk.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence may become the most transformative technology of our lifetime.

AI promises breakthroughs in medicine, science, and communication. But it also raises profound questions about manipulation, surveillance, economic disruption, and the concentration of technological power.

The Digital Intelligence Project monitors these developments and works to explain what they mean for everyday Americans.

Online Scams

Cybercrime has exploded into a global industry.

International scam networks now use sophisticated technology, psychological manipulation, and increasingly even artificial intelligence to target victims. Seniors and families are particularly vulnerable.

By exposing the tactics these criminals use, the Digital Intelligence Project aims to help Americans recognize and avoid these traps before they become victims.

Digital Predators

The internet has created extraordinary opportunities for education and connection. But it has also opened doors for predators who exploit anonymity and technology to target children.

Gaming platforms, chat apps, and social media have become hunting grounds for criminals who understand how to manipulate young users.

Raising awareness about these dangers is one of the most important parts of this initiative.

Why This Project Matters

Technology has always changed society. But the speed and scale of change today are unprecedented.

Artificial intelligence can now generate convincing images, voices, and videos. Scam networks can target thousands of victims simultaneously. Predators can hide behind anonymous digital identities.

Understanding these threats requires careful observation, research, and public education.

That is the purpose of the Digital Intelligence Project.

Through articles, media interviews, investigative reporting, and public commentary, the project will help shine a light on emerging digital threats before they cause widespread harm.

Protecting families and communities today requires vigilance not only in the physical world but also in the digital one.

This new initiative is one step toward meeting that challenge.

Support This Work

The Digital Intelligence Project will continue tracking the rapidly evolving threats of artificial intelligence, online scams, and digital predators.

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Martin Mawyer is the founder of the Digital Intelligence Project and the President of Christian Action Network. He is the host of the “Shout Out Patriots” podcast and author of When Evil Stops Hiding.